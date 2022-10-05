Bus driver shot dead by passenger, police say

A 32-year-old bus driver was murdered by a passenger on his bus yesterday morning, police said.

A 16-year-old teenager was also injured in the gunfire and taken to hospital.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said the murder happened shortly before 10 a.m. in the area of Florida Court and Robinson Road.

The assailant was exiting a number 15A bus when he approached the driver, shot and killed him, according to police reports.

The killer exited the bus, which had other passengers onboard, and headed north on Florida Court, she said.

This was the 104th murder recorded in The Bahamas for 2022.

Skippings made a familiar appeal to families to take action if they know relatives have guns.

“I ask you to reach out to your police department [and] provide us with the information,” she said.

“Let’s get these weapons off the streets. Yeah, they are intended for other persons, but again, I reiterate, those weapons can actually be used on you or your family members.”

Police have spent the last few weeks racing to murder scenes and other crime scenes.

This is the third murder since Sunday.

A 19-year-old woman was murdered at Arawak Cay on Sunday morning, police reported.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, a man was axed to death by another man, off Mount Royal Avenue, police also said.

On its current track, the murder count would exceed last year’s count.

There were 119 murders in 2021.

There were 73 murders recorded in 2020; 95 in 2019; 91 in 2018; 122 in 2017; 111 in 2016 and 146 in 2015, the current record.

Police also reported a shooting at a food store after 5 p.m. yesterday in the area of Mount Royal Avenue and Wulff Road.

An off-duty police officer was shot to the upper body when he intervened when two males attempted to rob the establishment, police reported.

Police said the officer was taken away by ambulance in stable condition.

The officer’s condition was not known last night.

Police said they arrested a male in Bain Town in connection with the officer’s shooting and retrieved a weapon.