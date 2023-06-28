Businessman accused of importing guns, ammunition granted $30,000 bail

A businessman accused of importing 10 guns and 104 rounds of ammunition into the country through his courier company was yesterday granted $30,000 bail.

Rolando Thomas, who had been in custody since his arrest on June 20, has to report to the East Street South four times a week until his trial, which is set for July 24 through 28, is concluded.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt denied a request from the prosecutor, ASP Philip Davis, to have Thomas outfitted with an ankle monitor, as she said wearing the device might affect his business.

Prosecutors allege that Rolando Thomas, 42, brought the weapons from Florida into The Bahamas on June 20.

Thomas denied charges of conspiracy to import firearms, conspiracy to import ammunition, importation of firearms, firearm possession with intent to supply and ammunition possession with intent to supply when he made his initial appearance before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on Monday.

Thomas’ lawyer Bjorn Ferguson said the married father of three was a fit candidate for bail since he had no pending matters or previous convictions.