Businessman accused of importing weapons from Florida

A businessman has been charged after police seized 10 guns and 104 rounds of ammunition at his courier company.

Prosecutors allege that Rolando Thomas, 42, brought the weapons from Florida into The Bahamas on June 20.

Thomas denied charges of conspiracy to import firearms, conspiracy to import ammunition, importation of firearms, firearm possession with intent to supply, and ammunition possession with intent to supply when he made his initial appearance before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on Monday.

Thomas’ lawyer Bjorn Ferguson said the married father of three was a fit candidate for bail since he had no pending matters or previous convictions.

On the other hand, the prosecutor, ASP Philip Davis, said that he had just received the file and needed time to review it to decide whether he would object to Thomas’ release.

Thomas’ bail hearing has been set for today.

