Businessman says he was falsely imprisoned

A fishing lodge owner is seeking damages after he said his reputation was damaged and his business adversely affected by his false imprisonment.

Prescott Smith also contracted COVID during his detention at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, a lawsuit alleges.

Police officers arrested Smith, the owner of the Stafford Creek Lodge, in Blanket Sound, Andros, on September 21, 2021, on a purported warrant of committal.

The committal warrant stemmed from a civil suit by Maria and Colin DeGregory after a land sale fell through.

According to the lawsuit, Smith’s arrest was wrongful because the DeGregorys had failed to inform him of the existence of the warrant that was issued in February 2021.

That’s when Justice Diane Stewart had ordered him imprisoned for 14 days if he didn’t pay the $32,230. However, she had suspended the warrant for 30 days to give Smith a chance to pay the money.

Following his arrest, Smith was flown to New Providence and detained at the Central Police Station until September 22 because police did not have the warrant that authorized his committal to prison.

The lawsuit alleges that Smith’s detention at the Central Police Station was unlawful.

He also alleges that the unsealed warrant was removed from the court’s file.

Smith was taken to the prison on the afternoon of September 22, where he was held in a cell with five others.

The prison failed to release Smith although Justice Loren Klein suspended the warrant and ordered his immediate release on September 24.

Smith was detained for 68 hours after the judge ordered his release, and he alleges that he contracted COVID-19 during his stay.

Smith is suing Police Commissioner Paul Rolle, Prison Commissioner Charles Murphy, who was placed on leave following the incident, Superintendent Marcus Sands, Corporal 3019 Monell Sweeting, the DeGregorys and the attorney general.

Attorney Keod Smith represents smith.