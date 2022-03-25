BUT president welcomes return of police in schools

Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) President Belinda Wilson yesterday expressed support for the reintroduction of police in schools.

Her comments come one day after a male student was stabbed at A.F. Adderley Junior High School.

Following the stabbing, which is believed to be gang-related, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said he and the commissioner of police stood “ready to put police into the schools”.

When reached for comment yesterday, Wilson said, “I am pleased that the minister of national security, the honorable Wayne Munroe, has committed to utilizing police officers in schools. This will provide for another layer of protection for our students and teachers to make sure that they are safe on our school campuses. For years, the Bahamas Union of Teachers has vociferously advocated for the return of police on school campuses.”

Wilson said police officers will not replace principals and teachers as disciplinarians at schools.

She said they will work closely with administrators to ensure safety at schools.

“The intelligence, in my view, that the police will gather — not only from within the school campus but also in the community — could prove very beneficial in the prevention of crimes and violence on the school campuses or even in the proximity of schools,” Wilson said.

“Previously, there was a school policing policy. There was a school policing manual. There was a school policing committee. This committee was comprised of representatives from the Bahamas Union of Teachers [and] from the Ministry of Education. The commissioner of police was a part of that group and other stakeholders.”

Wilson said she has already reached out to the minister and other senior government officials regarding the matter.

She said she awaits a comprehensive plan to ensure that “everything is being done” to ensure that schools remain safe.

While details regarding the stabbing have not yet been released, police said on Wednesday that two male students were in police custody following the incident.

Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin said the injuries sustained by the victim were not life threatening.

Wilson said yesterday that she was saddened by the event.

“We are pleased on the other hand that police officers will be – and some were – dispatched to schools on New Providence to assist with safety,” she said.