BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

DEATH NOTICE

Death Notice for Aldora Ruth Claridge Nee Knowles age 88 years a resident of New Providence, formerly of Long Island, passed peacefully at The Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Left to cherish her precious memories are her daughter: Deborah Claridge; grandsons: Stephen V. Isaacs, Khawan K. Claridge, Jason T. Claridge and Kaycee Claridge; granddaughter: Tanya Weyms; four great grandchildren; daughter-in-law:Anita V. Claridge, sisters-in-law: Cynthia Knowles, Naomi Claridge and Ethel Claridge and a host of relatives and friends

Funeral Arrangements will be announced at a later date.