Buzz-worthy news

A new game show is set to redefine family entertainment and bring the thrill of spelling bees into people’s homes.

Unlike traditional spelling bees, “Bee-Hamian” the brainchild of creator and host Jaquay “DasQuay” Adderley means game on and cash in offering contestants of all ages and backgrounds a chance to spell their way to a cash prize of up to $500.

“Bee-Hamian” promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, from the tension-filled moments as contestants step up to the mic to spell a word, to the jubilant celebrations that follow a successful spelling. The show’s format ensures that viewers of all ages can engage with the excitement.

“I did it to bring a different type of entertainment to television. I wanted to do something different and something easy to produce – which is a spelling bee, and it boiled down to that,” said DasQuay.

“Bee-Hamian” airs on Mondays on OurTV (channel 212) on Mondays at 8:30 p.m.

The show’s first season boasts a lineup of eight episodes featuring a diverse 24-contestant lineup of adults and children from varying demographics

One of the show’s unique features is the participation of social media influencers whose spelling skills are put to the test, creating a dynamic blend of entertainment and competition, according to DasQuay.

“The first season is littered with notable faces and people, intentionally to get the buzz going, and [if picked up] season two will be open casting.”

DasQuay promises the interactive nature of the show will keep audiences engaged and entertained with a blend of entertainment, education, and excitement.

“Bee-Hamian” is being brought to the Bahamian public by one of the country’s funniest men, who it’s hard to imagine was once shy and reserved but is now one of the most sought-after comics, actors and event hosts.

Prior to his turn in the spotlight, Adderley led a boring existence working as a security officer, which entailed him stamping papers and creating identifications for people to enter a port. He held that job for five years but felt unfulfilled during most of it because he said he felt there was more he could have done.

Adderley, who has graphic artist capabilities, saw his life take a turn in 2010 after he posted a spoof video of an Old Spice commercial, which caught the attention of Tyrone Burrows from Collage Entertainment – from the wildly famous “Stop Likin’ Man” comedy troupe – who reached out to him and asked him if he wanted to be a part of their team. Adderley agreed.

Four years after he started doing Collage videos, a friend asked him to host a gospel concert. Adderley was hesitant and even suggested his friend get Miss Daisy to host.

Eventually, after much urging, Adderley agreed to host the event, but stepping onto that stage wasn’t easy for him. He recalled being seriously scared.

But he did it, and people loved it, and from 2014, he has been hosting.

He then started to look more into the delivery of comedy and hosting skills, looking to improve his joke-telling, his “flow”, and becoming personable with the crowd.

His boring, mind-numbing day job restricted his bookings, which he could only accept on Fridays and Saturdays. He became frustrated. With the knowledge that there was more for him than just settling, he moved on. He quit that job in February 2018 and his trajectory has been on the rise ever since.

His constant work, he said, shows that people appreciate and admire his style of comedy. It even helped develop his personality. He feels he’s now a clown on and off stage to his friends.