Cable Bahamas Business Solutions, RF Bank & Trust co-host ‘Think Beyond’

Cable Bahamas Business Solutions and RF Bank & Trust recently announced the first in a series of webinars designed to give local businesses the tools to thrive, even during times of economic uncertainty. ‘Business Matters: Strategies for Growth’ is scheduled on Tuesday, November 16 at 1 p.m. and will feature Charnette Thompson, Cable Bahamas vice president of business-to-business (B2B) innovations; Jim Wilson, RF investment banking vice president; and Brent Burrows II, Commonwealth Building Supplies senior manager of e-commerce operations and brand innovation.

As a segment of Cable Bahamas’ ‘Think Beyond’ series, launched in 2020, Business Matters will provide first-hand insight from local business leaders, covering a range of topics like leveraging technology, staying relevant in changing times and how local businesses can work together to combat the region’s key economic problems like high unemployment, spiraling debt and declining growth.

For its first segment, the panelists will discuss the digital landscape and how local businesses can take advantage of technology to deliver innovative and adaptive customer experiences for continued growth. “As an industry leader, we understand the complexities and challenges involved with evolving with the changing times,” Thompson said. “One of the main challenges, particularly as it relates to technology, is keeping pace. For local businesses – and by extension the local economy – to grow, we have to not only adapt to emerging technologies, but also integrate them into our business models. Cable Bahamas Business Solutions is proud to partner with RF for this webinar series that will give local businesses the tools to accomplish this.”

Wilson added that for companies to have the flexibility to transition during times of crisis, a strategic financial plan is vital. “How business leaders plan to meet and exceed evolving consumer expectations is what ultimately leads to longevity. It’s much easier to fast track an initiative that’s already being planned for than to scramble to pivot and keep up with competitors. For many businesses, moving in the same direction as emerging technologies is crucial for growth. The pandemic highlighted some major deficiencies in the local market that are opportunities. How much or how little businesses can take advantage of these new opportunities depends largely on how well they plan for them.”

To attend the webinar, persons are invited to register at http://bit.ly/3km63yY.