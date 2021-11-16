Cable Bahamas fully supports partnership on MARCO alert system

Dwayne Davis, chief information officer for the Cable Bahamas Group of companies, confirmed that initial testing of the MARCO alert system was successful for Cable Bahamas on Monday, November 15th.

The MARCO alert system, which stands for Mandatory Aggressive Action for Rescuing Children Operation, was established after the murder of 11-year old Marco Archer in 2011, after he went missing near his home. The system is designed to alert citizens across The Bahamas electronically when a child goes missing, to heighten public awareness and increase the chances of recovering them safely. This system will allow for broadcast messages to be deployed over various platforms including cellphones, pagers, emails and television channels countrywide.

Following recent remarks by Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe, Aliv continued to demonstrate its commitment to support local law enforcement and to deepen its commitment as a world-class partner in corporate and social responsibility, by moving ahead with its initial testing of the system.

Aliv representatives have indicated that several more tests of the system are required before full deployment, but Davis alluded to a positive initial test during a recent interview. “Today the Aliv engineering team was able to successfully test the alert system in a limited environment over a short period of time. We anticipate a full test with the Ministry of National Security very shortly.”

The head of the country’s fastest growing mobile provider expressed gratitude for its working relationship with the Ministry of National Security and the creators of the MARCO alert system. John Gomez, chief executive officer of Aliv, stated, “The Aliv team stands ready and committed to assist the Ministry of National Security, along with social service agencies with any efforts that help protect children in The Bahamas. We extended critical support to the development of this initiative, because the safety of our nation’s children is critical to us all. We are pleased with the system’s performance so far and we look forward to further testing in alternate environments.”

The official rollout of the MARCO alert technology is expected within the next few weeks.