Cable to focus on FTTH rollout in 2023 after supply chain issues this year

Cable Bahamas Limited’s (CBL) fiber to the home (FTTH) rollout this year has been impeded by supply chain issues that led to equipment delivery delays, the company’s President Franklyn Butler said in a statement in the company’s annual report for the 2022 fiscal year.

He explained, though, that the rollout will be a priority next year.

CBL Chairman Ross McDonald said in the annual report that the company is investing $85 million to connect 60,000 homes in the next two years. He explained that the COVID-19 pandemic changed work culture and habits, leading to an increase in the need for faster connectivity to homes and businesses.

“Interestingly, we found that the pandemic created an unprecedented demand for robust connectivity, in part, because so many employees were working remotely,” said McDonald.

“The demand for more bandwidth shows no sign of abating and we fully expect demand will continue to increase over the medium to long term.

“Our response to this new demand for greater bandwidth is our fiber to the home initiative, which we announced last year… this will remain our biggest area of focus, to ensure that we maintain and grow our share of connection with our world-class fiber to the home services,” he said.

“The pandemic has demonstrated how important world-class connectivity is for the modern day workforce and The Bahamas, as we continue to be a place for digital nomads to want to live and work.”

McDonald said Cable’s sale of US-based Summit Broadband afforded the company the funds to restructure its balance sheet.