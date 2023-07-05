Calls for change at the GBPA

There is broad consensus on Grand Bahama that the current leadership at the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) is not fulfilling its mandate under the near 70-year-old Hawksbill Creek Agreement.

Stakeholders say while the deal signed in 1955 has been transformative for the island, the past two decades of economic stagnation that has derailed Freeport’s potential show the urgent need for change at the top levels of the Port Authority.

In June, Prime Minister Philip Davis told Parliament it is time for “decisive action” regarding the entity and its adherence to the Hawksbill Creek Agreement.

However, it is unclear what this action will look like.

“…The government of The Bahamas has serious concerns regarding the compliance of the GBPA and its related companies with the terms and conditions of the Hawksbill Creek Act and its subsequent amendments,” Davis said.

“Previous administrations have made efforts to tackle the situation, but the issue is clearly systemic and fundamental. We believe the time has come for decisive action. In due course, we will make a separate, detailed announcement, perhaps sometime during debate.”

There are some people who are supportive of the government potentially buying out the Hayward and St. George families’ ownership stake in the Port Authority while others believe a reputable investor with the resources and connections to drive more interest and long-term development to Grand Bahama should be brought on instead of the central government taking over.

The Hawksbill Creek deal was signed in 1955 between American financier Wallace Groves and the country’s colonial government.

The deal gave the newly formed GBPA the exclusive rights to develop some 50,000 acres of land into a city with significant tax concessions – not having to pay income, capital gains or property taxes – until 1985.

In 1958, the deal was amended, increasing the Port Authority’s land holdings to nearly 150,000 acres. (The agreement, which has gone through multiple amendments, was later extended to 2054.)

In exchange, the Port Authority was mandated to dredge a deep water harbor, attract investments and administer the new city.

The result was explosive growth and development of industries in Freeport that exceeded initial expectations.

In 1968, the newly elected Progressive Liberal Party made alterations to the agreement, giving the government a 7.5 percent stake in the GBPA; the right to audit the Port Authority’s books, and to appoint a director to the GBPA’s boards, among other changes.

An initial boom of the 1960s was followed by ebbs and flows in the ensuing years, with some developments occurring in the late 1970s, early 1980s and significant capital investment in the 1990s.

However, economic downturns, natural disasters and the deaths of Port Authority co-owners Edward St. George in 2004 and Sir Jack Hayward in 2015 led to the protracted economic decline in Freeport.

The Port Authority’s ownership now lies in the hands of the St. George and Hayward families, and critics say they lack the know-how of their fathers to fulfill their end of the agreement.

Debates about the efficacy of the Port Authority are nothing new.

In 2015, the Christie administration appointed a six-member committee to review the Hawksbill Creek Agreement when certain tax concessions were set to expire.

Among its 12 recommendations, the committee suggested that a one-year period be given to find an international investor who would be able to acquire majority ownership of the GBPA from the Hayward and St. George families.

Former Cabinet minister James Smith, who served on that committee, believes the Davis administration should push for a partnership involving the current owners, new investors and the central government.

“I don’t think the current owners – they talk it – but I don’t think they are prepared to give up anything,” Smith said. “They aren’t prepared to do the kind of investments their parents did.

“If you start with the premise that ‘I don’t think these people are really interested, even though they are still there and they tell you they are, we think we can make a better go at it,’ you can try for something like a real solid partnership if you wish.

Smith continued, “They still have some interest in it, but not majority and then you try to get local interest and maybe a new foreign partner for the marketing, so you have a three-way ownership and you get the normal support you would get from the central government in terms of amending legislation to help move the process forward.

“That could start with just a joint committee of representatives of Freeport and wider Grand Bahama area plus the Port Authority people. You try to develop a program that you can go on the road to sell and say, ‘Look, we’ve got acres of property, infrastructure, skilled labor force and we want to revitalize this area, so we are looking for additional capital.’”

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham told The Nassau Guardian in 2018 that the Minnis administration should have purchased the GBPA instead of the shuttered Grand Lucayan resort.

Ingraham said: “I am of the view that the government should not purchase the Grand Lucayan hotel; instead, it should purchase the port from the Hayward and St. George families and also acquire their families’ 50 percent ownership interest in the DevCo, the Harbour Company, the Airport Company and other related entities.

“Grand Bahama needs a reset, and the ownership of the port by the government with some other financially capable strategic partner(s), including Bahamian investors, could be that reset.”

Zhivargo Laing, former Marco City MP, is not convinced that the central government having more control in the Port Authority will be the catalyst needed for Grand Bahama’s success. But he does agree that change is needed at the top.

“What I do know is today, something different has to happen for Freeport and Grand Bahama because it has had stagnant economic growth and development now going on almost three decades,” Laing said.

“It is not coming into its own in the way its visionaries imagined it. If we want to see better and more for the people who live here and the country as a whole, something different has to happen.”

Asked his thoughts about the Davis administration potentially purchasing the ownership stake in the company, he said, “The government has control of all the other islands of The Bahamas and that has not pushed those islands any further.”

Former Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson thinks the Hawksbill Creek model “is an old system that requires updating”.

“I think Grand Bahama, Grand Bahamians, have evolved, the world has evolved, from a system where a private company without transparency, without accountability, can be responsible for quasi-government functions in a city,” Thompson said.

Asked what he thinks is the best option going forward for Freeport, he said, “I think you need an investor that is going to have the resources, a new vision for the island and that also has a commitment to work along with the government and in some cases to advance a lot of the technology systems that I believe the island should be moving in that direction and should be able to put the necessary resources in place to move us in that direction.”

The 2015 Hawksbill Creek Review Committee also found that the Port Authority owed the central government “millions” of dollars for services rendered in the Freeport area, the payment status of which is unclear.

“One of the more interesting things the committee found was that when the financials were reviewed, for a long time they were saying that Abaco and Freeport were the only ones who didn’t take subsidies from the central government because they were self-sufficient, or they were giving more taxes than they were spending, but over the years, it’s the reverse,” Smith said.

“As Freeport expanded, and they (the government) provided more immigration, customs, teachers, nurses, the hospital, etc., and under the Hawksbill Creek Agreement, there was supposed to be an accounting reckoning at the end of each year to decide who owes who what.

“It turns out for many years now, the Port Authority owes the government several millions of dollars, a huge amount. It’s still out there because the Port said instead of having them pay us, they can maybe take it as equity in the purchase of all or a part of the activities, but the discussion never got that far.”

Port Authority officials did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this article.

However, in early June, the entity released a statement responding to the prime minister’s criticism.

The Port Authority defended its contribution to the development of Grand Bahama over the last seven decades, while agreeing that “decisive action” is needed in Freeport.

“GBPA agrees that ‘decisive action’ is required to continue to achieve the promise of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement. That decisive action should include extending the real property tax exemption to all licensees, eliminating the growing uncertainty surrounding Freeport’s investment and business climate,” the statement read.

The Port Authority said it has to be taken into account that Grand Bahama has been battered by hurricanes over the past 20 years and the COVID-19 pandemic heaped more problems onto the island.

“The green shoots of recovery are emerging and our plans for the city – including more than $1.5 billion of new investment for the island – are well underway,” GBPA said.

“Our ongoing promotion of Freeport as a premier destination for business investment demonstrates GBPA’s commitment. This includes ensuring that Freeport has the necessary infrastructure it needs to support a growing economy to attract and retain new businesses.

“Multimillion-dollar investments by GBPA in roadworks and beautification of our city, including demolishing derelict and unsafe building structures, have been completed, while we recognize there is still much work to do.”

Note: If you’d like to receive a digital copy of The Nassau Guardian’s entire Independence Supplement, please send a request to 50@nasguard.com.