Funeral Service for the Late CALVIN “COW” MARTIN age 71 years of Martin Town, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 10:00 a.m.at Community Holiness Church, Martin Town, Eight Mile Rock. Officiating will bePastor Jonathan Julian McMinns, assisted by Reverend Agatha Martin and other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in the Harbour West Public Cemetery, Eight Mile Rock.

He is survived by his daughters: Nayshairn Hanna and Latoya (Justin) Knowles; son: Calvin Martin, Jr.; grandchildren: Hailysha Davis, Cruz Humes, Jayla and Jaleah Knowles and Calvin Martin III; great grandson: Romiro Phillips; brothers: Drexel and Terrell (Rowena) Martin; sisters: Phyllis (Craig) Sears, Dianne Davis and Sharon Bartlett; adopted daughter: Pertina Rolle; aunts: Patricia Daley and Rejoina Martin; nieces and nephews: Aquilla Stuart, Sonia (Darvin) Ashe and Shakera (Billy) Ferguson, Esther (Jeffrey) Lyons, Dania, Laura, Urvashi and Raven Martin, Keshanna (Harvey Jr.) Woodside, Kyette (Sergio) Basden, Crashoul (Andre) McCartney and Crajia Sears, Anquiel Hanna, Nicoya and Arizona Martin, Caranique Russell, Deon (Tina), Darrell and Dennard Stuart, Drameco, Tunch, and Shameir Martin; Nekido (Keisha) Wright, Craig Sears Jr., Ashton Hanna and Samuel Davis, Terrell, Jr., Terriontee Martin, Clarence, Jr., Clarron and Chad Bartlett; grand nieces and nephews: 29 grand nieces; 14 grand nephews; special cousins: Sanson (Edith), Jude, Luke (Dorothy), Edmond (Cheryl), Merilyn Dames, James (Veronique) Martin, Deidre Martin, Ginger (Allan) Strachan, Prisca (Keith) Taylor, Gretchen Martin, Shirlyn (Michael) Braithwaite, Raslyn (Trevor) Miller, Connie (Louis) Missick, Allan (Monella) Martin, Gail (Floyd) Smith, Glenville (Sigma) Rolle, Beverly (John) Curtis, Lilymae (Eugene) Taylor, Patty Russell, Elsworth Russell, Howard (Tanya) Smith, Raymond (Zelma) Pinder, Godfrey Pinder, Lillian (Frank) Bassett, Claudia Russell, Shirley, Merissa Pinder, Aileen (Verdon) Scott, Erolee Gordon, Samuel, Walton, Dwight, Judy Johnson, Renee Sands, Eva (Bastian) Pratt, Edna, Venda Jones, Charles Bartlett, Cleo (Chris) Newbold, Dennalee (Elvis) Curry, Kenneth (Marcia) Sands, Perry, Lenny, Sherrick, Jason, Kenny and Kendal Martin; godmother: Jackie Parker; godchildren: Roderick Duncanson, Felice Johnson and Stacy Smith and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home, Eight Mile Rock on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.