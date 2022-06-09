Funeral Service for Calvin Leroy Ferguson, age 74 of Garden View Estates and formerly of Combly Hill, Major’s Cay, Crooked Island, will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 10a.m. at St. George’s Anglican Church, Montrose Avenue. Officiating will be Fr. Scott Brennen. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Fond Memories of Calvin will always resonate in the heart of his daughter: Shantelle Nicole;

son: Valdez Calvin Chemaco Leroy, grand-daughter: Shaunte Arlia L. Ferguson-Coakley;

great grand-daughter: Láel Gerae; mother-in-Law: Evelyn Ferguson; care-giver: Marie Clervil; grand-niece & nephew: Shandira Sands and Kymani Novella; sisters: Rosemary Moss, Inez Johnson, Lisa Smith (Henry), Emerald Collie, Bettymae Lookie, Deborah Ferguson, Angela Moss (Neville), and Pearline Moxey; brothers: Preston Ferguson, Ralph Ferguson (Lorene), Michael Ferguson (Maunela), Desmond Cummings, David Ferguson (Barbara), Andrew “Johnnie” Ferguson (Kendy) and Charles Ferguson (Nikita); nieces: Bloneva Ferguson (Carl), Priscilla Farquharson (Deacon Robert), Deaconess Daphanie Cunningham (Deacon Gerald), Vanessa Ferguson, Martina Ferguson, Catrina Ferguson, Kishlyne Johnson, Dr. Khalyne Moss (Mario), Danielle Edgecombe (Rhondinearo), Krystal Ferguson, Kishnell Rahming, Shenece Newton (Roddric), Jewel Ferguson, Trinity Ferguson, Jade Ferguson, Tiffany Collie, Paula Cornish (Troy), Lazanta Bastian (Mardio), Cindy Thompson (Leonardo), Dameeka Roberts (Alexis) Diana-Lynn Sands, Gaynell Moss, G. Zoya Moss, Asheia Cash, Angela and Charlisia Ferguson; nephews: Vincent Moss (Denise), Anthony Moss (Joy), Nelson Moss (Carron), Minister Darrel Moss (Shaketress), Patrick Ferguson, Alton Ferguson (Erica), Amos Ferguson (Lunita), Preston Ferguson Jr (Shailicia), Ralph Ferguson Jr, Michael Jr, Trent and Sachin Ferguson, Allen Jay Philips, Elroy Ferguson, Michael and Eduardo Collie, Lourael Lookie, Lenroy Lookie, Geron Moss (Kenya) and Gevon Moss (Tishka), Andrew Jr, and Sean;

Numerous grand nephews and nieces; Trusted friends: Captain Thomas Hanna & Family, Wellington Charlton & Family, Francine Ferguson, Leroy Clarke, Gregory Adderley and Sharelle Cash, Leroy Rolle and Oneike Stubbs and Renae McKay and Family; medical team: Dr. Magnus Ekedede, Dr. Charlyon Bonimy, Dr. Kenworth Newbold, Dr. Sheena Smith-Wallace, Dr. Raquel Davis Hall, Dr. Philip Laramore, Nurse Daphne Petitfere, Medical-Surgical East, PMH;.Other family and friends: Dolly Griffin and Family, Matthew Daxon, Rev. Edna Williams & Family, Bernard Ferguson & Family, Arlene Poitier & Family, James and Dennis, Anderson, Eloise Humes, Annafaye Knowles & Family, Rev. Randolph Deleveaux & Family, David Daxon & Family, Queen Bain and McAlister Beckles, Yvonne Moss & Family, Kim Heastie & Family, The Winters Family of Majors Cay, Ismae Ferguson and Family, Alsette Deleveaux and Family, Pastor Ehurd Hanna & Family, Ashley Lightbourne, Trico Williams, Keanu Saunders, Arlene Newbold & Family, Maria Neely and Family, Aluria Thompson & Family, Daphne Hepburn and Family, The entire family of the Late Olga and Thomas Higgs, The entire family of the Late Eloise and Joey Sands, Rev. Pamela Brice and Family, Stephan Newbold and Family, Julian Gibson, The Community of Majors Cay and the entire Crooked Island, The Community of Garden View Estates, The Management and Staff of Itaú Bank & Trust Bahamas Ltd. and Our TV Department/Cable Bahamas Ltd.

Calvin was loved and respected by all whom he came into contact with and we do apologize for those names we might have inadvertently missed.

The body will repose in the Blessed Redeemer Chapel at Ferguson’s Funeral Directors, 7th Terrace Collins Avenue, on Friday from 10am – 5pm and at the Church on Saturday from 9am until service time.