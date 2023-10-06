News

Cameraman accused of rape 

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email October 6, 2023
3 1 minute read

A ZNS cameraman accused of molesting a teenage girl faced a new charge when he appeared before a judge on Thursday.

Robert Johnson is now accused of rape, unlawful sexual intercourse and indecent assault.

Initially, prosecutors had alleged that Johnson had unlawful sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl between October 2018 and December 2018 and in March 2019. He’s also accused of indecently assaulting the same teenager in August 2018.

Yesterday, the prosecution added a fourth count alleging that he raped the girl in July 2019 when she was 16 years old. The virtual complainant is now 20.

Johnson, who is on bail, has denied the allegations at his trial before Justice Neil Brathwaite.

The prosecutor, T’Shura Ambrose, asked for an adjournment to Tuesday because two of the witnesses were sick.

Ryszard Humes represents Johnson.

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email October 6, 2023
3 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Artesia Davis

Artesia Davis

Artesia primarily covers court stories, but she also writes extensively about crime.

Related Articles

Delay in case of trio accused of plotting to kill American man 

October 6, 2023

Govt resets

October 5, 2023

Govt promises bill for Nat’l Development Plan

October 5, 2023

Pintard: Speech is recycled ideas

October 5, 2023
Back to top button