Cameraman accused of rape 

A ZNS cameraman accused of molesting a teenage girl faced a new charge when he appeared before a judge on Thursday.

Robert Johnson is now accused of rape, unlawful sexual intercourse and indecent assault.

Initially, prosecutors had alleged that Johnson had unlawful sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl between October 2018 and December 2018 and in March 2019. He’s also accused of indecently assaulting the same teenager in August 2018.

Yesterday, the prosecution added a fourth count alleging that he raped the girl in July 2019 when she was 16 years old. The virtual complainant is now 20.

Johnson, who is on bail, has denied the allegations at his trial before Justice Neil Brathwaite.

The prosecutor, T’Shura Ambrose, asked for an adjournment to Tuesday because two of the witnesses were sick.

Ryszard Humes represents Johnson.