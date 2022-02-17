Obituaries

Cameron Glenn Beneby

0 100 Less than a minute

Cameron Glenn Beneby, aged 36, of Sea Breeze Blvd, Seabreeze Estates, died at his residence on Sunday, February 13th, 2022.

He is survived by his Parents: Bishop Dr. Glen Samuel and Carolyn Beneby; Grandmother: Maxine Veronica Eldon; Aunts: Betty Major, Damaris Thompson, Patrice Ingraham Lisa Miller, Serena Fernander and Janet Fowler; Uncles: Simon, Benjamin, Gordon, Earl and Edbert Beneby, Lyndon Eldon, Larry Ingraham, Godfrey Fernander, Donald, Richard, and Stephen Eldon; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

