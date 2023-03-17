DEATH NOTICE

Camille Antione Yvonne Campbell age 61 years of #7 Tulip Boulevard, Eastwood died at Doctors Hospital on Monday, March 6th, 2023

She is survived by her mother:NormaYvonne Campbell; sisters: Kayla, Christine, and Cheryl; brothers: Philip, Kent, Trevor, Maurice, Wesley, Augusto and Demetrius; special friend: Andrew Taylor and many others too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.