Campbell confident cannabis bill will get early attention of House 

sMinister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Jomo Campbell expressed confidence yesterday that legislation to regulate a cannabis industry in The Bahamas will be brought to the House of Assembly by the end of this year.

Asked at a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister whether the public can expect to see that legislation by December, Campbell said, “I can say that the confidence is high.”

He noted that there will be a special session on the cannabis industry during the upcoming Caribbean Week of Agriculture, which will take place next week at SuperClubs Breezes in Nassau.

“We will be hosting a special session on cannabis farming, where our high level stakeholders … in the region will speak to their experience about medical cannabis,” Campbell said.

“This session is entitled ‘A Regional Conversation on Cannabis’ and will be held on Thursday, October 12, at 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We expect countries such as Belize, Jamaica and St. Lucia will speak about their road map to cannabis farming and provide an insightful conversation on the topic.”

Campbell said he expects that session will provide additional insight to help lawmakers get the legislation right.

“As you know, with these things they ebb and flow,” he said.

“As a result of the conference that we will be having next week, there may be new initiatives. There may be new amendments that we may have, that may be important and necessary to be implemented in what it is we want to achieve.

“… We’ve seen far too often that we go, we pass laws and then we have to come back and amend and re-amend.

“So that is why it’s important for us and that’s why the Caribbean Week of Agriculture is important in this session in particular because we wanted to get it as right as possible.

“We know perfection is sometimes a far fetched idea, but hope springs eternal and we want to get it as right as possible before we even get to the end and people to Parliament.”

Campbell also said the government is still discussing how many licenses it will issue in the cannabis industry.

“That discussion is still ongoing,” he said.

“And it’s a matter right now of high priority for the attorney general’s office and all of the other relevant stakeholders. We should have a firm conclusion on that in short order. As I said, the activity and discussion [are] still at a fever pitch.”

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) promised to address the issue of cannabis in its “Blueprint for Change”, its pre-election document.

At the end of August, the government released a compendium of 11 cannabis-related bills for consultation with provisions including decriminalizing cannabis under 30 grams, legalizing medicinal and religious use of cannabis, and expunging criminal records for cannabis possession under 30 grams.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder said at the time, the proposed legislation is based on the findings of the CARICOM Regional Commission on Marijuana, which released its report in 2018.

That report recommended an end to overly restrictive prohibitions of cannabis, and urged countries to embrace a health rights centered approach through sweeping legislative reform.

The Bahamas Commission on Marijuana in its 2020 report agreed with the opinions of the CARICOM report.

The Cannabis Bill and the associated legislation would create a framework for regulating the cultivation of cannabis as an agricultural crop and allow for certain medical, scientific research and religious uses of cannabis in The Bahamas.

The legislation would allow for doctors to prescribe cannabis for medicinal use to relieve pain and suffering for cancer patients, those with multiple sclerosis, epilepsy and other conditions.

It would also allow for the use of cannabis as a sacrament by followers of the Rastafarian faith when handled under a religious use license.