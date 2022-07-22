Campbell Shipping donates to the BCA

The Bahamas Cricket Association (BCA) is certainly doing its part to ensure the younger generation of Bahamians learn to play the game of cricket.

The BCA is currently hosting a summer camp, and assisting the association with the outfitting of the campers is Campbell Shipping.

The camp got underway on July 4 and wraps up on July 29. Working with the campers is Coach Corey Edwards and assisting him is Festus Benn. The camp is for children between the ages of 7 and 15. Campbell Shipping donated 75 T-shirts that will also be used for the BCA’s youth program that resumes in September when school re-opens.

Edwards, who also serves as the federation’s development director, said having Campbell Shipping on board is important to them.

“The shirts keep the campers looking uniformed. It goes a long way to make the boys or girls feel good – that they are a part of something. Seeing the blue shirts out there and someone sees them in the shirts will let them know that something substantial is going on,” Edwards said.

Health Safety and Occupational Manger and Security Officer at Campbell Shipping Warren Armbrister said that it is their social responsibility to support camps geared toward the development of the youth.

“We have always reached out and help young Bahamians by sponsoring high schools, summer camps, careers and persons going to LJM Maritime Academy. We also help with the Ranfurly Homes and sponsoring uniforms for high school sporting teams. We are an international company but we help out where we can locally. This cricket summer camp is no different,” Armbrister said.

After the summer camp session, Campbell Shipping made a presentation highlighting what they do and the career opportunities that they can get from being a seafarer.

“It can be a very lucrative career for young Bahamians and we want to get them involved. They are general careers here in The Bahamas that they can choose from but we want to show them that seafaring career is very rewarding. Our vessels trade worldwide and they can see the bigger world,” Armbrister said.

This is the first cricket summer camp locally in five years. Edwards was here since February of this year and it is his first summer camp with the children.

“We are trying to lay the infrastructure so that we can see programs start to bare fruit. Hopefully the next summer camp will be bigger and better. We are trying to get it into the community and into the hearts and minds of Bahamians,” Edwards said. “The eagerness and hunger are there. It is just up to us to point them in the right direction. It will be a little different to persons who have a cricket background. We have to take it slow in some areas and more aggressive in others. The eagerness has been good so far.”

The camp has been averaging around 20 campers per day. They have been learning how to bowl, bat and field – the three main components of the sport.