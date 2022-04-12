Canadian man waives his right to extradition hearing

A 29-year-old Canadian charged with wire fraud and money laundering in New York yesterday waived his right to an extradition hearing.

Domenic Johnny Calabrigo, 29, of One Ocean, Paradise Island, was arrested on a provisional warrant seeking his extradition as he left the South Street Magistrates’ Court Complex on Monday.

Calabrigo had appeared before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs after police found 17 grams of marijuana inside his house.

He pleaded guilty and was fined $3,000.

Calabrigo paid the fine. However, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) were waiting to arrest Calabrigo for offenses charged in the Southern District of New York.

He appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney, who informed him that the United States government had requested his extradition on “charges of wire fraud, money laundering and other fraud-related matters that allegedly occurred between 2013 and 2018”.

Calabrigo, who has resided in The Bahamas for four years, holds permanent residency.

His lawyer, Roger Minnis, said that Calabrigo had decided to waive extradition proceedings and face the charges voluntarily.

Minnis said arrangements had been made for Calabrigo’s surrender on April 12.

Minnis asked the court to consider remanding Calabrigo into the custody of DEU overnight rather than the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Devard Francis, who also appears on the case, suggested that Calabrigo be detained at either the Cable Beach Police Station or the Airport Police Station, so that he could be closer to the airport.

The prosecutor, Inspector Timothy Bain, objected to both recommendations.

McKinney denied the requests on the basis that he could not show Calabrigo preferential treatment.

Notwithstanding, Minnis stated that Calabrigo had consented to his extradition. McKinney said that the waiver had to be put in writing.