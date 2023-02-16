Canadian PM announces support to tackle climate crisis and Haiti turmoil

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today pledged $44.8 million in new funding to tackle the climate crisis in the Caribbean.

Trudeau, a special guest at the 44th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government, which is taking place in New Providence, also pledged to deploy Royal Canadian Navy vessels to Haiti in the face of political and social unrest.

“We’ve provided direct support to bolster the Haitian National Police so that Haiti has the tools and support to solve this situation, including deploying surveillance aircraft and vital strategic security equipment and vehicles and additional delivery of vehicles in the coming days,” Trudeau said.

“Today, I am announcing that Canada will also deploy the Royal Canadian Navy vessels to conduct surveillance, gather intelligence and maintain a maritime presence off the Haitian coast in the coming weeks.”

Climate change and the political, economic and national security crisis in Haiti are among the important items for the CARICOM meeting, which ends tomorrow.

Trudeau said the toll of human suffering in Haiti has weighed heavily on him.

“Canada, like you, is very concerned about the unrest and instability in Haiti. Right now, Haiti is confronted with unrelenting gang violence, political turmoil and corruption,” he said. “Armed groups are committing murder, rape and other gender-based violence, kidnapping innocent people and recruiting children to terrorize and subjugate people.”

He continued, “now is the moment to come together to confront the severity of this situation. As neighbors, and for Canada as a partner with decades of history and support of the people of Haiti, we need to work on long lasting solutions that will restore order and security, allow for essential aid to flow in to those who urgently need it, and create the conditions for free and fair elections so that the Haitian people can live in a stable and democratic society.”

During his 13-minute address, he also pledged to provide $1.8 million to target illicit drug trafficking and strengthen border and maritime security in the wider Caribbean.

“Together we can build safer and better futures for the people in our countries and around the world,” the Canadian prime minister added.

As it relates to the $44.8 million in funding to tackle the climate crisis, Trudeau said the money will “support projects with regional organizations, like the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre, the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund that will improve marine and coastal ecosystem management, increase water security and help governments better respond to the impact of climate change and natural disasters.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis, the chairman of CARICOM, thanked Trudeau for his empathy, support and for “putting is money where his mouth is.”