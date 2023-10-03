Cancer Awareness Month events announced 

In its goal to screen 500 women in 2024, the Mammogram Access Program (MAP) has planned a number of events this October to draw attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month, kicking off with the “Battle of the Bra” competition and wrapping up with the “Pink Lotus Affair” gala party.

The theme for the month is “Patients, Partners and Progress” and proceeds from all of the activities will go toward MAP’s programs in the fight against cancer, said MAP founder Nikeia Watson.

“We wanted to do something different this year,” Watson said. “In particular, I wanted to do something to capture the attention of younger women, because over the last few years as I have been doing my work, I’ve found that women who are under 30 are just as impacted as women who are 40 and over.

“The ‘Battle of the Bra’ is a unique competition between MAP, the Grand Bahama Cancer Society and Sister Sister Support Group of Grand Bahama. We have designed our own cancer-themed bras that are being presented to the public for their vote.”

Proceeds will be raised from the casting of a vote for a donation of $5.

Voting can be done online at map-bahamas.com and on the Facebook page MAP Grand Bahama.

“So, go out and vote,” Watson urged.

President of the Grand Bahama Cancer Society Lyndette Curtis said the events planned for October are in support of the organizations’ quest to help those dealing with the illness at this time.

“And because we are non-profit organizations, we are always looking for donations and support as we host these fundraising events,” Curtis said.

“We are excited about the ‘Battle of the Bra’. Our bra is ready so vote for the Cancer Society because we are coming with it.”

Sister Sister representative Sharon Simmons said the work that MAP, Sister Sister and the Cancer Society do is vital, especially in Grand Bahama.

“When we consider the rate of cancer diagnoses that we have, you can’t be ignorant of the fact,” Simmons said.

“Women are being diagnosed daily, and women are dying because they don’t have access to getting screened in time.”

To end the Cancer Awareness Month activities, the Pink Lotus Affair cocktail party is set for October 27 at 7 p.m. at Blair House on Magellan Drive, near the Garden of the Groves.

Special tribute will be paid to the late Jessica Capron-Butler, who lost her battle against cancer in 2021, and who has been named the recipient of the inaugural Golden Lotus Award.

“She was the visionary behind ‘In the Pink, No One Fights Alone,’ an organization advocating in the fight against cancer,” Watson said.

“The ‘Golden Lotus’ is a distinction granted to a cancer warrior for their contribution to breast health awareness. It is a tribute to the individual struggle with the disease.”

MAP has screened 330 women since its inception in 2021.

Watson said that while the program’s focus has been on women in the Northern Bahamas, this year they will branch out to other islands.

She encouraged the Grand Bahama community to support their events throughout the month and help in the fight against cancer.

Simmons remembered her own experience several years ago in the public health system and said that she was lucky.

“It worked for me, but not everyone is as fortunate,” she said. “There are delays, the machine is not working and not having access to things is stressful. When MAP was established that was a godsend.”

She added, “Being able to get women diagnosed and to possibly catch cancer in its first stages is lifesaving.

“Literally, MAP is saving lives and with the other cancer support groups that from the moment you get your diagnoses to when you go through your treatment, if you need someone to hold your hand or go to your appointment they are there.

“These are the services that they provide and it is very important.”

Simmons said October will be a busy month.

“So, if you see any event hosted by the three groups, please support, support,” she said.