Funeral Service for the late Canon Warren Harold Rolle age 81of Dolphin Drive and formerly of Arthur’s Town, Cat Island, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday 18th November, 2022 at Christ Church Cathedral, George Street. Celebrant, The Rt. Rev’d. Laish Boyd, The Bishop of the Diocese of The Bahamas and The Turks and Caicos Islands assisted by other members of the clergy. Interment will follow in the churchyard of St. Mary the Virgin, Virginia Street.

Left to cherish Canon Rolle’s memories are his Wife: Thelma V. Rolle (née Bowleg); Son: Simon Crispin Rolle; Daughters: Dr. Simone Rolle-Graham, Sophia Rolle-Kapousouzoglou; Sons-in-law: Jhomo Graham and Konstantinos Kapousouzoglou; Grand-children: Malachi Alexander Philip Graham, Micah Adele Eliana Graham, and Haris Anthi Kapousouzoglou; Sisters: Thelma Williams, Marilyn Rolle, Sylvia O’Brien; Sisters-in-law: Coral “Phil” Bonamy, Stephanie Bowleg-McKenzie, Cheryl Bowleg, Paula Bowleg, and Fern Bowleg; Brother-in-law: Derek Bowleg; Nieces and Nephews: Chrystal Rolle, Colleen Carter, Sasca Williams, Melbourne Williams, Patricia Williams, Roslyn O’Brien-Johnson (Andrew), Rodney Obrien, Colin O’Brien, Granville O’Brien, Paul O’Brien; The children of William Rolle, The children of Marilyn Rolle, The children of Willis Rolle and other nieces and nephews including: Constance, Dr. Chanti, and Brigitta Seymour, Lesley (Ryan) Rahming, Cornell, Kenneth, Steven (Kendra McPhee), and Hans Seymour, Kevin (Tamika), Marlon Bonamy, Patrice (William) Hall, Toni (DeCarlo) McPhee, Marcian Bowleg, Mario (Dr. Lancia) Bowleg, Michael Bowleg, Cherise (Christopher) Adgar, Etienne II Bowleg, Anton (Zoe) Bowleg, Kimberley and Anita Bowleg, Alton (Dr. Carlyne) McKenzie, Ernest McKenzie, Violet and Bob Lambert, faithful helpers Patsy Gordon and Maricel Sedoripa, and numerous grandnieces, grandnephews and other relatives including: the entire Cat Island and especially Arthur’s Town community, the Farah family, the family of James Campbell, the Webb family, Mavis Johnson and family, Mary Basden and family, Rose Huyler and family. The clergy of the Anglican Diocese of The Bahamas and The Turks and Caicos islands including, Bishop Laish Boyd, Archbishop Drexel Gomez, Bishop Gilbert Thompson. The Parish families of St. Agnes Anglican Church and St. Mary the Virgin Anglican Church. Faculty and students at the University of the Bahamas’ School of Education, and St. John’s College. Dr. Cyprian Strachan, Dr. Beverton Moxey, Dr. Sheena Antonio-Collie, Dr. Robert Roper, Dr. Floyd Carter, Dr. Frederick Smith, Dr. Michael N’Tari Darville, and the nursing and healthcare staff of Doctor’s Hospital Healthcare System and Oaktree Medical Center.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Memorial Observances

For the late Canon Warren Rolle

1941 – 2022

Tuesday, 15th November

9:30 am The body of Canon Warren Rolle arrives at

The Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Virginia Street

10:30 am – 6:00 pm Public Viewing

6:30 pm St. Mary the Virgin’s Memorial Event

Wednesday, 16th November

9:30 am The body of Canon Warren Rolle arrives at

St. Agnes Church, Baillou Hill Road

10:00 am – 6:00 pm Public Viewing

6:30 pm St. Agnes’ Memorial Event

Thursday, 17th November

10:00 am – 5:00 pm Public Viewing at Bethel Brothers Morticians

5:30 pm The body of Canon Warren Rolle arrives at

Christ Church Cathedral, George Street

6:00 pm Public Viewing

7:00 pm The vigil begins – Hourly celebrations of the Eucharist on the hour (7:00 pm Thursday to 7:00 am Friday)

Friday, 18th November

8:00 am Public Viewing at the Cathedral ends

11:00 am Pontifical Concelebrated Eucharist of Thanksgiving

for the life of Canon Warren Rolle

Interment to follow in the churchyard of St. Mary the Virgin, Virginia Street