Capt. Lundy Robinson passes away

The sailing community of The Bahamas has lost another legend as Captain Lundy Robinson, one of the more renowned and revered skippers in the country, has passed. He was 69.

According to reports, “Cap” as he was affectionately called, suffered a stroke on Saturday evening, was taken to hospital here in New Providence and never recovered. He passed away on Monday.

As owner and skipper of the ‘A’ Class sloops Silent Partner and Redstripe, Captain Robinson secured many national sailing titles and regatta victories. He was well-respected as a legend in sloop sailing here in The Bahamas and was one of the last remaining members of a high-class noteworthy fraternity of legendary sailors who competed gracefully, fearlessly and fiercely in Bahamian waters – certainly worthy of national hall of fame consideration.

“This is a tremendous loss for the sailing community,” said Chairman and Commodore of the National Family Island Regatta Committee Danny Strachan yesterday. “He was certainly one of the most outstanding skippers out there – quite genuine and very kind, just like the late Rolly Gray. He was just a wonderful guy and it’s a great loss for the sailing community and for sports in general here in The Bahamas.”

Captain Rolly Gray, for whom Elizabeth’s Harbour in George Town, Exuma, was renamed after, passed away in 2008 at the age of 85. Like Gray, Captain Robinson is certainly worthy of legendary status.

“The National Family Island Regatta has lost, with his passing, a great friend and a skipper of the first order,” said Strachan. “My condolences to his dear wife Sharon, the children and his brother Clyde, the vice commodore of the National Family Island Regatta. Our prayers are with all of you during this very difficult time in your lives. My family and I join in mourning the death of a great man who taught me so much by how he lived his life and by his sharing of his love of the sea and sloop sailing. His is a life worthy of celebrating.

“The entire sloop sailing community is deeply saddened and heart broken by Lundy’s passing. He had a deep and abiding love for the sport of sloop sailing and he contributed so much to the growth and development of the National Family Island Regatta. His legacy will live on and he will forever be an important part of the sloop sailing family.

“I know that I speak on behalf of sailors, sloop builders, boat owners and sailing fans throughout The Bahamas, when I say that we have all lost a true and great friend and we will miss him tremendously. Lundy Robinson has gone on to his eternal reward for his life as his faith has promised. We will miss him; but we will never forget him. May he rest in peace.”

Robinson, who hails from Black Point, Exuma, was employed as the dock master at Bayshore Marina up until his passing – a job he held for over 50 years. He has sailed and won in every class of sloop sailing here in The Bahamas at local regattas.

It’s a sad day for sloop sailing, and sports in general, in The Bahamas as another legend has gone on to eternity. He will certainly be missed.

May his soul rest in peace.