Captain Charles Kirkwood Thompson, Retired Superintendent RBPF aged 77 years, of Firefly Avenue, Stapledon Gardens, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday 29th August, 2023.

He is survived by his Daughters: Rochelle and Marcia Thompson; Son: Lamar Thompson; Grandchildren: Charlene, Kirkwood, Kayden, Lauren, Tatyana Thompson; Sister: Evarista Mitchell; Brother: Turhan and Bernard Thompson; Uncle: Carlton Thompson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.