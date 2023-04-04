DEATH NOTICE

Captain Hanson Henry age 66 years of Hearne Lane, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Colombia died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday, March 24th, 2023.

He is survived by his wife: Ultide Docteur-Henry; sons: Hanson, Claudius Ramon, Matthew and Nathan Henry, Omar Brooks, Steven, Lukins, Jacob Docteur daughters: Claudia Ramona and M. Nichola Henry; sisters: Vincenta Henry, Elizabeth Martinez, Violeta Lever and Paulina Gordon, Nuvia Stephens, Marlene Pomare-Brooks; and other relatives too numerous to mention.

Funeral service for the late Hanson Henry will be held on Saturday, April 15th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Believer’s Gospel, Trinidad Ave., off Prince Charles Drive, Nassau, Bahamas.