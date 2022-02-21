Car stop led to $259k drug bust

Police in search of an armed suspect uncovered $259,000 worth of marijuana instead, a court heard on Friday.

The officers were on patrol in Montell Heights on September 30, 2019, when they got a call about a man with a gun, Constable 1856 Kirklyn Sands testified.

In response to the complaint, Sands and his team stopped a black rental car on Ethel Street, which was driven by Dominic Woodside.

Sands’ partner, Constable 4022 Thorn Farrington, searched the vehicle and found some marijuana buds inside a tool bag. Woodside claimed that he had borrowed the bag from someone and was unaware of its contents, the court heard.

Following the discovery, Woodside was booked in at the Grove Police Station and the officers obtained a warrant to search his home at Chou Close, off Carmichael Road.

According to Sands, Woodside’s father, Demetrius Woodside, let them inside the residence. The officers searched a room identified as his son’s and once again found a small amount of marijuana.

However, when they searched the elder Woodside’s bedroom, they allegedly found seven crocus sacks containing marijuana.

Sands recalled that Demetrius Woodside said that his son didn’t know anything about the drugs. He allegedly said he was keeping the drugs for someone and he feared he would be killed if he said who owned the marijuana.

Police said that when they went in the back of the building, they found two men, who appeared to be “under the influence”, in a wooden shack. Police found five grams of marijuana on a table in front of them. Sands and Farrington testified that Rasheed Robinson and Devaughn Sturrup were arrested as a result.

Consequently, Sergeant 3485 Rashard Josey charged the Woodsides with conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply

Robinson and Sturrup are charged with simple drug possession. However, Robinson’s trial will be heard separately as he is reportedly in hospital.

In cross-examination, Miranda Adderley, who represents Demetrius Woodside, suggested that police did not determine who owned the residence during their investigation.

Officers Farrington and Sands said they relied on what Woodside had told them.

Meanwhile, Dominic Woodside’s lawyer, Ryszard Humes, suggested that he was arrested for an outstanding warrant and not the drugs allegedly found in the tool bag.

Sands said the drugs inside the bag gave the officers probable cause to get a warrant to search the home.

Sturrup, who is unrepresented, suggested that he did not have any drugs. The officers maintained that the drugs were on a table in front of him.

The trial continues on April 20.

Inspector Timothy Bain is the prosecutor.