Carbon Management estimates nine million blue carbon credits by 2030 

Carbon Management Ltd., the company that was formed to manage the government’s blue carbon assets, has forecasted that The Bahamas could have nine million blue carbon credits available for trade by 2030.

Carbon Management Director Anthony Ferguson said the company has also identified a new “natural asset” class that will enter the markets in the coming years.

Addressing the CARICOM Pavillion at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) on Friday, Ferguson said The Bahamas is poised to take advantage of these new opportunities, as it looks to offer the first blue bond offering in another year.

“As you know, ESG (environmental, social and governance) investments topped over $2 trillion last year. So, we believe that in several years you will have this new asset class called natural assets. Now within that natural assets class there will be allocations. In The

Bahamas, we want to sell carbon certificates. Certificates include all of the additionalities of the biodiversity that we have. Liquidity is really driven by derivatives, so futures, options, warrants, those are the kinds of assets we are going to be looking to monetize. We are going to use the verified carbon units as a potential opportunity,” he said.

“The most immediate opportunity for us in The Bahamas is – you’ve heard some of the statement by the IMF [International Monetary Fund] – is a sovereign debt swap for our carbon assets. We would like to issue within the next 12 months a blue note or bond. Also, we have a very ambitious plan, by the end of 2024 we would like to have the first listing of a natural asset company on the New York Stock Exchange. That’s very exciting for us and we’re looking forward to doing that.

“Also, we believe that within the next 24 to 36 months, you will begin to see what we call natural asset ETFs (exchange-traded funds). Today you can have ETFs in currencies, in equities, fixed income, but we would like to create one of the first natural asset ETFs to come to the market. We have already launched a mutual fund, which should probably go to market by the December 1. This will be an ESG fund that ESG mandates can invest in.”

Carbon Management and the government will have to pivot from their initial plan of offering blue carbon credits to the market through now embattled crypto exchange FTX, which is currently in liquidation.

In July, Senior Policy Advisor and Head of the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit Jerome Fitzgerald indicated that the country’s first blue carbon credits would be launched through FTX before the end of the year. However, as has been widely reported, former FTX Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried is under investigation by the Financial Intelligence Unit, as well as the Securities Commission of The Bahamas, over reports that FTX mismanaged client funds.

Right now, the country’s blue carbon assets are still being verified under the Voluntary Carbon Standard, a standard for certifying carbon emissions reductions.

The Davis administration has set a target to have the first Bahamian carbon blue credit available for trade by the end of this year.

In July, the government passed the Carbon Trading Bill, 2022, which provides for the government to retain 85 percent of the revenue generated for blue carbon trading.

Ferguson said above all, Carbon Management is committed to transparency and the community.

“What we have decided with the direction of the government is we want to design our natural assets on three principles: biodiversity, of course the climate, but more importantly impacting the community. As such we have developed principles on how the assets will be managed,” he said.

“One, of course, is the reduction of greenhouse gases; the restoration and improvement of our economy and our natural assets; conservation, protection and enhancement of our biodiversity; implementation and enforcement; and then of course the community co-benefit, where we are impacting lives on various islands in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. We want to make sure that everything we do is transparent. Transparency we believe brings value plus liquidity.”

Researchers have already mapped out The Bahamas’ seagrass meadows, estimating that it is possibly the second largest in the world. The Bahamas, according to Carbon Management, lays claims to 25-40 percent of global seagrass carbon.

Prime Minister Philip Davis, also addressing the CARICOM Pavilion on Friday, said it is hoped that The Bahamas will lead the entire Caribbean region to take advantage of the opportunities in the blue carbon space.

“Other countries are already considering adopting our model. Today’s event will talk about how an integrated regional approach can maximize the benefits of blue carbon trading for the benefit of the whole Caribbean. At a regional meeting which I hosted this summer, my fellow leaders reached a strong consensus that these are important issues for the Caribbean. While there are opportunities, there are also challenges. So by working together, hopefully we can take the best advantage,” he said.