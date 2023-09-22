Funeral service for Cardinal “Caddy” Rolle, 74 yrs., a resident of Trillium Ave., Garden Hills #2 & formerly of Rolleville, Exuma, will be held at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Baillou Hill & Wulff Roads, on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Officiating will be Interment follows in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Left to cherish his memories are his Children & Grandchildren:

Calentina Rolle-Francis, son-in-law: Zchavigo Francis, Grandchildren: Clemeka Williams, Zchavajanae , Zaria, and Zaniah Francis and Dashanique Rolle-Kelly, Son-in-law: Wayne Kelly, Grandchildren: Rashede Rolle, Wayne Kelly Jr., Waynenique Kelly. Cyntich Rolle-Wallace, son-in-law: Kendrick Wallace, Grandchild: Khayden Wallace. Larroune Major Sr., Grandchild: Larroune Major Jr. Ronetta Darling; Vonetta Darling, Grandchildren: Natazia & Nashara Flowers; Sister: Ruby Williams of Great Harbor Cay, Berry Islands and Delores Rolle (Predeceased); Brother-in-law: Anthony Williams; Nieces: Brendalee, Denise, Chandilair and Alexciea; Nephews: Justin, Omar, Antonio, Mark, Diego, Jason, Jamal, Jarado, and Mario;Cousins: Joann, Glen, and Van Rolle. Elsie Mckenzie, Alice and Mea Munnings; Numerous great-grandchildren, grandnieces & nephews.Godchildren: Carno Mckenzie and Bernice Wright; Adopted Children: Theodora, Iesha, Ashley, and Lavada. A host of numerous family members and lifetime friends including: Autie Mckenzie and family, Thaddeus Wright and family, Malrie Darling and family, Shantell Butler and family, George Astwood and family, Monique Bain and family, Eunice Munning and family, Mirianna Kelly and family, Theracita Jones and family of Freeport Bahamas, the Bonaby family, Taniel Saunders and family, Jason Stubbs and family, Sandra Seymour and family, Jackie Jones, the East Street Crew, Sarge, Fowler Aubrey, Ward, Joel, Bill, Cox, and Cat Island.

Special Thanks to Dr. Robin Roberts, Dr. William Francis, Dr. Smith-Wallace and her team at the PMH, Fr. Roderick Bain, and the entire St. Barnabas Anglican Church Family, Lastly, the entire community of Rolleville and Barraterre, Exuma.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday.