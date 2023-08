DEATH NOTICE

Cardinal “Caddy” Rolle age:74 years, of Trillium Avenue, Garden Hills #2 formerly of Rolleville, Exuma passed away at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday 14th August 2023. He is survived by his 4 daughters: Carlentina Rolle-Francis, Dashanique Rolle-Kelly, Cyntich Rolle-Wallace & Vonetta Darling; 1 son: Larroune Major; 1 sister: Ruby Williams; 12 Grandchildren; Cousins: Alice & Mae Munnings along with a host of other relatives and friends.