Carey: We need to act on climate change like our lives depend on it

Bahamas National Trust (BNT) Director Eric Carey said yesterday that much more needs to be done in The Bahamas to plan for the reality of the impacts that climate change will bring.

“We need to be talking and thinking and acting on this climate change threat very seriously as if our lives depend on it because, guess what, our lives do depend on it,” he said.

His comments came after a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) of the United Nations warned that further delays in global action on climate change adaptation and mitigation “will miss a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all.”

Small island states like The Bahamas are among the most vulnerable places as temperatures climb, but Carey said there does not appear to be enough concern locally about the “unavoidable realities of climate change. “

“There doesn’t seem to be awareness amongst the general population of our country about what this means for their very near future and certainly the future of their children and grandchildren,” he said.

“Their entire country may have to be evacuated. We may have to become climate refugees a generation or two into the future. I am not sure that Bahamians think about that or realize that.

“I don’t know if they think about the fact that a two-foot rise in sea level will take away so much of our country, so much of our beaches, our freshwater resources. Airports and roads are going to disappear.

“… I think that an important part about the discussion about climate change must be to effectively engage Bahamians in the dialogue about what climate change means for their very existence.”

Carey continued, “I think that we need to get very serious about planning.

“I don’t think our planning reflects the reality of what we’re facing. We are still seeing major infrastructure – hotels, housing developments – either in low-lying areas or very close to the water, literally on the beach.

“So, we need to move swiftly to put in place more stringent climate-smart planning regulations and make sure that they are enforced.”

Carey said another important part of the fight against climate change is being a loud and effective voice.

He said that Prime Minister Philip Davis has the opportunity and obligation to be one of the loudest and most passionate voices on the world stage.

“To be fair to the current prime minister, he has certainly started talking the talk,” he said.

“I think this is the loudest that The Bahamas has spoken on the world stage and the most consistently about what we as a country, as a nation, as a people, what we face and what is at risk for us.

“So, I would say from that perspective, I am really pleased that the prime minister has taken the mantle and started projecting to the world as our voice that we are one of the most vulnerable countries on the planet and unless and until we as a planet start taking action, The Bahamas as a country and as a people will continue to face severe, significant and existential threats.”

Carey also commended Davis for placing climate change experts within the Office of the Prime Minister but said it is his hope that more capacity will be built at the national level and called for a department of experts that focuses on climate change alone.