Cargill optimistic on team winning fifth straight title

Bahamas Aquatics Federation President Algernon Cargill is optimistic about the team winning a fifth straight title at the CARIFTA Swimming Championships, set for April 6-9 at the at the Sentro Deportivo Korsou – Pisina “Enith Brigitha”, in Willemstad, Curacao.

Although he is optimistic, Cargill said that they cannot get complacent as other countries will look to dethrone them.

“The team is almost a replica from last year’s team except for a few swimmers and we won by almost 200 points,” Cargill said. “That doesn’t mean that we need to be complacent because we know Trinidad and Tobago is coming with a strong team, and Aruba is coming with a strong team. The Cayman Islands have some outstanding swimmers and they are also coming with a strong team.”

Winning five straight would be a spectacular feat for The Bahamas.

No other country has won more than three straight at a time, and the 2024 CARIFTA Swimming Championships will be held at the Betty Kelly-Kenning National Swim Complex in Nassau, The Bahamas.

“Our goal is to win CARIFTA and we expect to win CARIFTA. Winning two consecutive times is a challenge and winning the first time is a challenge. When I first became president in 2003, we placed sixth at CARIFTA, so we set a vision to win CARIFTA and we’ve won six of the last seven. We lost one by a close margin, but our focus is really on winning CARIFTA this time. I wish we had more depth in the long-distance races. That’s going to be a challenge for us in both the girls and boys. They’re not very strong, but nonetheless we have some good strengths in the sprint events. I’m looking forward to excellent representation from this 36-member team.” Cargill said.

The federation selected its 36-member team for the championships led by seniors Keianna Moss, Rhanishka Gibbs, Marvin Johnson and Emmanuel Gadson. The Bahamas came away with 975 total points for a win in the four-day meet in Bridgetown, Barbados, in 2022. Overall, The Bahamas finished with 65 medals – 14 gold, 22 silver and 29 bronze. Jamaica was second with 833.50 points and the Cayman Islands finished third with 754 points.

The swim federation chief is appealing to Corporate Bahamas to support the team in their quest for a seventh championship in the last eight CARIFTA meets.

“I want to appeal to Corporate Bahamas that it is very important to step forward and support our marketers who are trying to raise funds for the team. We seem to have a challenge with that. Historically, swimming has the wrong stereotype, but nonetheless there are some great sponsors who step forward and help the team. We are asking Corporate Bahamas to give us the same support they give all the other CARIFTA teams, not only because we have won CARIFTA for four consecutive meets, but because we have some outstanding young Bahamians who deserve the opportunity to represent their country,” Cargill said.

Cargill said the federation is working toward rectifying the distance swimming shortfall in the future.

“While we do well in the sprint events we are lacking in the distance events, and while we dominate the breaststroke, we may not dominate the backstroke events. We have to go hard every single swim,” Cargill stated.

The swimming scene is club-oriented so swimmers tend to stay within their club, though quite a number of swimmers are friends with swimmers from different clubs. Cargill said that swimmers will look to focus on unifying for Team Bahamas.

“When we represent The Bahamas, we represent The Bahamas as one national team,” Cargill said. “One of the challenges is going to be to break that culture divide and bring them together as one team. They’ve done it successively in the past, so they know what to do. A lot of team-building activities we have and that will help with that. We’re having a church service and some socials that bring the swimmers together. What is so important is while they compete individually for their clubs, they all know each other from school and it’s important that they come together to make the team very successful.”

Team Bahamas is set to leave for the Cayman Islands on April 4.