CARICOM body to help Bahamas strengthen renewable energy plan

The Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE) is preparing to produce an integrated resource and resilience plan (IRRP) that is needed to bolster the Bahamas National Energy Policy, that is meant to guide the country toward more sustainable ways of producing energy, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a statement released yesterday.

The Bahamas has set a goal to have 30 percent of its energy delivered via renewable energy. The MOF explained in its statement that the IRRP is a necessary step in ensuring the country realizes that goal.

“The Bahamas National Energy Policy 2013 – 2033 was developed to ensure that The Bahamas will have a modern, diversified and efficient energy sector that is affordable, reliable and resilient,” the statement said.

“This priority is reinforced in the government’s BluePrint for Change, which commits to ‘ensure reliable sources of affordable, sustainable energy, and [the reduction of] the reliance on fossil fuels’, and recommits The Bahamas to a minimum reliance on renewable energy of 30 percent by 2030. To assist the government in achieving its goals, The Bahamas requires an integrated resource and resilience plan (IRRP). The government of The Bahamas has, therefore, engaged the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency to produce the IRRP and will hold kick-off meetings on August 22-23, 2023 in the 3rd Floor Conference Room, Ministry of Finance.”

According to the statement, the CCREEE is closely linked to CARICOM (Caribbean Community) and to CARICOM’s energy policy.

The MOF said the CCREEE will carry out research in the country in order to codify the IRRP system. The statement said that will include planning and processes, identifying key responsibilities, setting timelines for activities, and recommending criteria and standards for the development of policy and processes.

The statement added that the IRRP will be developed within the framework of the Bahamas National Energy Policy 2013-2033.

“A Project Oversight Committee (POC) comprising stakeholders involved in the energy space in the public sector, and consultation with private sector stakeholders will guide the work of CCREEE,” the statement said.

“Matters to be discussed at this meeting will include the methodology, guiding principles and high-level outcomes of the IRRP, and the roles and responsibilities of the key stakeholders in the process.

“Participants in the meeting are expected to be Financial Secretary Simon Wilson (chair); CCREE Executive Director Dr. Gary Jackson, engineer Collin Cover; members of the Project Oversight Committee, Bahamas Power and Light CEO Shevonn Cambridge, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works Luther E. Smith, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Department of Local Government Neil Campbell, Director, Department of Environmental Planning and Protection Dr. Rhianna Neely; Director of Regulation in the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority Jonathan Hudson, IDB Project Team Leader Roberto Aiello, Grand Bahama Power Company President David McGregor, Executive Vice-President, University of The Bahamas Dr. Ian Strachan; Director of the Climate Change Unit Rochelle Newbold, and Programme Coordinator Marco Rolle. Members of the Reconstruction with Resilience in the Energy Sector in The Bahamas Project will also attend: Project Manager Sharon Stuart, Electrical Engineer Specialist Alden Austin, and Government Energy Specialist Edward Darville.”