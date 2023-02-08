CARIFTA tickets go on sale Thursday

Tickets for the highly anticipated 50th CARIFTA Games are set to go on sale tomorrow, both online and in-person, according to the CARIFTA Local Organizing Committee (LOC).

CARIFTA is set for April 8-10 at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. Director of Marketing and Partnerships Fernerin Hanna appeared as a guest on Guardian Radio talk show Morning Blend with Dwight Strachan on Tuesday to make the announcement.

“The map and the prices are on the website and on our social media platforms. We want you to get ready from now for the big event,” Hanna said.

The tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. on the website www.carifta50.com and can be bought in-person at the box office at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

Daily rates start at $5 and go up as high as $50 for the VIP section. There are also tickets for all three days that start from $40 for the bronze section and go up to $130 for the VIP section.

From March 25-27, the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) will hold its CARIFTA Trials which will feature young athletes vying to make the CARIFTA standards and qualify for the team. Hanna is inviting persons to come out and fill the stadium for that event which will act as a test event for CARIFTA itself.

“The meet is for The Bahamas fans to be in the stadium. We are going to have a cheer competition. We need to practice how we are going to cheer and everyone has to come out. If you are going to purchase a ticket in a particular seat for the CARIFTA Games, it is best to purchase a ticket in that particular seat for the CARIFTA Trials because you have to practice,” Hanna said.

The Dame of the 50th CARIFTA Games Olympian Pauline Davis-Thompson is encouraging persons to purchase tickets and come out and cheer on the future Olympians.

“Bahamians have to come out and support because they are going to see the future Olympic gold medalists and world champions, not just for The Bahamas but the entire Caribbean. In 2002, we had Usain Bolt at our stadium. It is not about just coming out but it is about coming out and supporting The Bahamas and the entire Caribbean because we are one big, happy family. CARIFTA is a stepping stone to the Olympics,” she said.

Davis-Thompson reminisced about how much of an advantage she had running at home so filling up the seats and cheering the athletes on will be a huge boost for the Bahamian athletes, she said.

So far, there are 24 qualifiers for The Bahamas for the CARIFTA Games.