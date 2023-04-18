Funeral Service for Carl Carroll, 35

a resident of Forest Drive, Murphy Town, Abaco, The Bahamas and formerly of Kemp Road, New Providence, The Bahamas will be held at Carmichael Road Union Baptist Church, Carmichael Road ,West Before Gladstone Road, New Providence, The Bahamas on Saturday April 15th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev Joseph Manasseh Rolle and he will be assisted by Other Ministers Of The Gospel. Interment will follow in The Old Trail Cemetery, Abundant Life road, New Providence, The Bahamas.

Left to mourn is his mother Sybil Sherrell Rolle Carroll. Girlfriend Iesha Mackey. Four daughters: Reign ,Raven ,Antonia and Antoniqua Carroll. Five brothers: Christopher and Landren Rahming, Nelson and Joshua Carroll, and Reno Newbold.Four sisters : Konica Sawyer ,Dieudonne ,Shakia ,Shanekia Carroll. Brother-n-laws: Chuck Sayer Sr ,Achaz Davis.Three sister-n-laws : Tavonya Carroll, Victoria dames Carroll , Deidre Bethel Rahming. Nephew: Chuck ,Justin and Michael Sawyer, Shavaze McIntosh, Shaquan Rahming , Zacchery Thompson and Zayne Carroll. Nieces: Nevaeh Carroll, Kenshanique Louise Mackey, Selena McIntosh, Serene Sawyer, Larynza Dames. Grandnephew: Jayden and Jayceon Sawyer, Caden and Malach Sawyer. Grandnieces: Chu’niyah, Kimora, Chunae, Kaitlyn and Summer Sawyer. Aunts: Kathryn Cartwright, Mary Bodie and Florence. Six Uncle: Mark,Peter and Gary Carroll, Denzil Nottage, Felix Bodie. Sixteen Cousins: Carlton Nixon, Vanessca and Kesha Carroll, Shamsi Cartwright, Marus Davis, Brandon Frank, Corvin Mcoy, Don,Tracy, Angela, Alfred, Arthur, Kendel, Marvin, Jamaine and Troy. A host of relatives and family Wenolina Dames and family, Tasha Willimas and family, Nixon & Elize Thervil and the parkview family, Jewel Davis and family, Eva Mackey and family, Saunders family,Nora nixon and family , Adderely family, Smith family, Rolle family, Claude and Family. And special thanks to the nurse and staff of Med surg west, especially Nurse Nicholas.Viewing will be held at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Thursday 13th April – Friday 14th April, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 15th April, 2023 at Carmichael Road Union Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m until service time.