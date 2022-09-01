﻿Funeral Service for the Late CARL RUDOLPH FERGUSON age 80 years of #49 West Pioneers Way, Freeport and formerly of Sweetings Cay, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Caravel Zion Baptist Church, Settler’s Way, Freeport. Officiating will be Pastor Peter E. Pinder. Cremation will follow the service.

He was predeceased by his parents: Deacon George Alexander and Chloe Anna Ferguson; wife: Dorily Monisa Ferguson; daughters: Desi Ferguson and Sharon Major; granddaughter: Andrea Major; brothers: Val and Hubert Ferguson and Clifton Bevans.

He is survived by his children: Yvette (Marcello) Dean, Sarah (Barry) Swain, Bernice (Edwin) Cooper, Carl Jr., (Iona) Ferguson and Carvan (Nadia) Ferguson; son-in-law: Andrew Major; adopted children: Sonia Graham, Sabrina Pratt, Shandel Swain, Marie (Bazil) Simms; sisters: Patsy Mott, Diana Williams, Marjorie Ferguson and Lindell Pinder; brothers-in-law: Austin Duncombe and Samuel Pratt Sr.; sisters-in-law: Emily Ferguson, Leeloris Russell and Mary Duncombe; aunt-in-law: Remilda Feaster; granddaughters: Lashanda (Alain) Cedonie, Carlisa (Steve) Williams, Angel Spencer, Quianna Cooper and Esther Ferguson; adopted granddaughters: Louniqua Alleyne, Marcianna, Marcia Pratt and Rickia Palmer; grandsons: Carl III(Roxanne), Alexis, Cameron (Brittney) Nyshanti Ferguson, Shane Jr. (Lisa) Thurston, Chadreco Thurston, Rashon and Barrino Swain, D’angelo Major, Matio Ferguson, Daniel Cooper, and Ezekiel Ferguson; adopted grandsons: Shequille Dorsette, Navardo Palmer and Dwayne Spencer; great granddaughters: Tredijah Duncombe, Miracle Ferguson, Shylah and Janaiya Thurston; great grandsons: Kyvuoghn, Kiajae, Keondre, Shannon McDonald, Kimani and Avanti Cedonie, Deondre and D’angelo Major Jr., Shane III and Elijah Thurston; great-great-granddaughter: Katashia McDonald; nieces:Viola (George) Missick, Mary (Leroy) Glinton, Evangline Lockhart, Patricia (Ambrose) Gibson, Rubyann Pinder, Sylvia Johnson, Emity Ferguson, Jacqueline Williams, Katherine Williams, Mandrell Williams, Theresa (Anthony) Salmon, Olivia Sturrup, Isamae Sturrup, Michelle Pratt, Madeline (Sydney) Stubbs, Maxine (Basil) McHardy, Stephanie Ferguson, Kim (Lennox) Fyne, Karen Ferguson, Debra Ferguson-Higgs of Florida, Charlotte Ferguson-Jackson of Florida, Greta Ferguson-Wilson of Florida, Elizabeth Bevans, Donnalee Bradshaw and Amanda Robinson; nephews: Alexander Ferguson, Warren Ferguson, Samuel Pinder, Vincent Mott, Marvin Williams, Sylvano Williams, Elvis Cooper, Greg Pinder, Omar Sturrup, Desi (Derrilen) Sturrup, Andrew (Sabrina) Ferguson, Samuel Pratt Jr., Alexander Pratt, Greg (Lisa) Ferguson, Steve Ferguson, Cleophas (Angelina) Bevans, Kirklin Williams, Recardo (Maria) Williams and Morris Henderson-Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held at Caravel Zion Baptist Church, Settler’s Way, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday, September 2, 2022 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Saturday, September 3, 2022 for 11:00 a.m. to service time.