FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral service for the late Carlin Smith age 28 years of East Street will be held at Cousin McPhee Cathedral, Carmichael Road on Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Gladstone Road. Officiating will be Rev. Randford Patterson.

Fond memories’ will be remembered by all who Aj would have come in contact with especially: his devoted Mother Jackie Brown, Step-father: Charvago Brown, One Son: Carlin Smith Jr., One Sister: Chavante Brown, Two Brothers’: Shaquille Smith and Charvago Brown Jr. His Grandmother’s: Beverley Cooper, Patsy Bridegwater and Barbara Forbes. One Niece: Shamya Smith and One Nephew: Jahanico Smith. Six Aunts’: Camille Curtis, Dorothy Fernander, Tamara Farrington, Charlene Rolle Lunn, Gladys Lightfoot and Sydneka Bain. Three Uncles’: Theodore Rolle, Demerico Smith and Antonio Smith. One Aunt –in-law: Stephanie Rolle. Four Uncles’ –in-law: Godfrey Beneby, Tyrone Lunn, Bonnet Wright and Renardo Farrington. Fourteen Grand Aunts: Martha Beneby of Freeport, Andrea, Berthamae, Slone, Helen Butler, Melva Marshall, Ruth and Cynthia Fritz and Angela Bridgewater of Freeport, Terry Taylor Rolle (Emmanuel) of Moss Town Exuma, Antionette Rolle, Cindy Taylor, Theresa and Linda Bridgewater. Four Greatgrand Aunts: Shirley Weech of Freeport, Lucinda McKenzie of the U.S, Joycelyn Saunders and Francita Forbes, Six Greatgrand Uncles: Patrick Adderley (Janet), Lionel Marshall, Otis (Carolyn), Wilfred, Jefferey (Cherice) and Michael Ferguson. Cousins: Oneil Missick, Theophilus, Tiffany (Kevin) Edwards, Sabrina Cash, Ernie Barr Sr., Antonais Beneby, Everdneke (Darron), Destin Motimore, Otishka Ferguson, Gabriel and Kevin Edwards Jr., Ernie Jr., Erin, Evin and Eriel Barr, Lor-Don Rolle (Kieanna), Deshan McFall (Mitch), Andrea Kemp, Darnell (Dante), Myra Kemp (Josh), Chancey Rolle, Otynesia Lunn, Ramon, Nekia Rahming (Omar), Evtoina, Pearl and Natasha Smith, Claudia Saunders and family, Romesha, Romeka and Romero Cash, Kenika and Mari Cooper, Renardo, Kayden, Reneisha and Trinity Farrington, Demerico Jr. and Davain Smith, Ernestine, Jeffernie and Melanie Ferguson, Kelly, Kita, Rose Spence, Shanda, Valrie and John Rolle, Esther, Melinick and Jacob Ferguson, Syrai Poitier, Julia, Kyshon, Shornique and Maylasia, Fredericka and Fred Jr. Mother of his son: Tramaine Butler. A host of relatives and friends: Rosemary Roker and family, Wanda Farquahson, and family, Rowena Johnson and family, Savannah Adderley and family, Rev. Ranford Patterson and Cousin McPhee Cathedral Church family, Owen and Jessica Ferguson, Laquanna, Felicia and Sean Cooper, Eula Larrimore and family, Bahamar Casino Food & Beverage family, Yvonne Dames and family, Diana Munroe and family, Louise Emmanuel and family, Earline Pedican and family, Esther Ferguson and family, Leslie Edgecombe and family, Quintin Culmer and family, Brenda Greene and family, Damian Forbes and family, Ben and Family, Leslie Smith and family, Martin Munroe, Atvilda Black and family, Juanita McCartney and family, Forbes family, Sherry Hall and family, Kisha Sands and family, Paulette and family, Robinson family, Charles Sawyer and family, Donna Strachan and family, Atlantis Family, Maxine and family, Lyford Cay Club and Staff, The Pool Kitchen Staff at Lyford Cay Club, Precious and Adrian Johnson, Delvin Foote and family, Charlise Gilbert and family, Nathan and family, Shelika Pennerman and family, Trina Miller and family, Remelda Burrows and family, Leah and family, Patch Family, Wilson Track Family and Englerston Community. And others to numerous to mentioned.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.