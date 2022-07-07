Funeral Service for the late Carlos Michael “Mikey” McCartney, 55 years of Saffron Hill, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 9th, 2022 at Bethel Baptist Church, Meeting Street. Officiating will be Bishop Wilbert R. Storr assisted by Rev. A. DeWitt Hutchenson.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Mikey will be missed by a host of relatives and friends including: His Wife: Tamika (Tami) Symmonett McCartney; Children: Michelle, Brittaney, Ariana, and Michael “Nathan”; Brothers: William “Tony”, Quinn, Andre (Jacqueline), James (Debra) and Stephen McCartney, Troy Rolle, and Pedro Riley; Sisters: Sonia Graham, Bernadette Smith-Armbrister, Charnell (Nehru) Newton, and Anna (Nick) Eaton; Nephews: Anthony (Ava), Devaughn (Monica), Ryan, Anwar (Melissa), Andre Jr. (Crashoul), Brandon, Stephen Jr. and Siyon McCartney, Rowan Eaton, Alvan Graham, Prince Wright Sr., Andrew and Bernard Knowles, Cordero and Deniero Newton; Nieces: Allice (Gregory) Saunders, Ashlee McCartney, Erika and Kayla McCartney, Lucy Eaton, Prianka and Henique Knowles, Alicia Graham, Alliayah Henfield, Lorene and Pedrika Riley; Numerous Great-Grand Nephews and Nieces; In-laws: Pamela Symmonett (mother-in-law), Raquel Symmonett Moss (Sean) (sister in-law), Orry-Nicholas Pyfrom, Asa-Wayne Pyfrom (godchild); Godbrother: Robert “Sandy” Sands; Godchildren: Chemari Pratt, Anahge Knowles, and Jayden-John Clarke; Other Relatives and Friends including: Jasma Bain (adopted brother), Judith McCartney, Helen Grant-Tynes and family, Christopher Lunn and family, Keith Lunn and family, Billy Lunn and family, Holly Donathan and family, family of the late Cathy Thompson, Branville McCartney and family, Cyd McCartney Saunders and family, Henry McCartney and family, Kenneth McCartney, Fredrick McCartney and family, Kirk McCartney and family, Ronald McCartney Jr. and family, Brenda Carey and family, the Symmonett and Knowles families, Dr. Tyneil and Kandice Cargill, Priscilla King and family, Constance McCartney and family, Nelson Smith, Captain Benry (Diane) Smith, Captain Prescott Smith, Captain Andy (Sharon) Smith, Stacy and Jason Smith, Linda Dames and family, Lynn Robinson, Delano and Georgette Sands, Tony and Adria Cargill, Bernadette Saunders, Tanisha Brennen, Aqila Knowles, Carla Cartwright, John Clarke and family, Patricia Graham and family, Teresa Gray, Mable Smith and family, Daphne McKenzie, Karen Gray, Jacqueline Wong-Sang, Sabrina Wright and family, Henry Knowles and family, Kathleen Johnson and family, Lucille Strachan and family, Jackie Wilson and family, Andra Poitier and family, Michael Fernander and family, the Baldwin Avenue and Farrington Road communities, Reverend Antonio Beckford and family, Cynthia Khan, the Cartwright family, the McKenzie family, Norma Williams and family, Annishka Moncur and family, Keith Hanna and family, the McCartney and Saunders families, Raymond “Blue” Greene and family, the Dean family from Chippingham, Godfrey Virgill, Kenny and Harry Fountain, Janyce Carey, Don Monfils, Toby Austin, Marvin Delancy Ras Hailu, Geo Delancy and family, George Robinson Jr. and family, Cherokee Fitzgerald, Ed McPhee, Marcus Pratt and family, Austin Knowles Jr. and family, Earl Farrington, Herbert Collins, Pamela Knowles, Wade Wallace, Kingsley Wilson, Lenore Weech, Stephanie Armbrister, Gary Outten, Th’mars Knowles and the staff of Mac’s Mart, the crew at Mitchell’s, Angelo Strachan and the staff of CSA, and many others too numerous to mention.

The family apologizes for any names that were inadvertently omitted, but please be assured of their appreciation of the role you played in Mikey’s life.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Friday July 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Cremation will follow.