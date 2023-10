Less than a minute

Mr. Carlos Wellington Stubbs, 61 yrs., a resident of Golden Gates # 1, died at PMH on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

He is survived by his mother: Olga Stubbs; father: Hessley Stubbs; 1 daughter: Rashanda Stubbs; 3 grandchildren; 1 sister: Cheryl Williamson; 5 brothers: Anthony, Craig, Sheldon, Kendrick & Ian Stubbs; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.