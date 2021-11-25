Votive Mass for the late Carmel Merina Mortimer, aged 73 years, of Adderley Street, Fox Hill, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 26th, 2021, at St. Anselm’s Roman Catholic Church, Bernard Road, Fox Hill. Officiating will be Fr. Noël Clarke assisted by other ministers of the Clergy. Interment will follow at St. Anselm’s Cemetery, Bernard Road, Fox Hill.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Left to cherish her memories are her Children: Carlen, Kenyon, and Jovan Jervis; Grand Children: Jovan Jr. and Kymani Jervis; Brothers: Mark Johnson, George and Roger Mortimer; Sisters: Andrea Whyms, Pauline Bethel, Jewel and Bernadette Mortimer; Adopted Brother and Sisters: Patrick Rahming and Paula Rodriguez and Marva Connell-Kemp; Aunts: Annette Rahming, Marietta Buttler, Elvina Connell and Lydia Rahming; Cousins and their Families: The Right Honorable Dr. Philip A. Rahming and Family, Van Benson, Floyd Samuel, Deborah Ferguson, Don Connell, Tony Connell, Franca Connell-Stubbs and Lester Connell, Peggy Pearce, Larry Winder, Andrew Winder, Edwin Winder, Deidre Adderley, Lisa Stuart, Cleo Stuart, Theresa Knowles, Marla Butler-Clemons, Brian Butler, and Denise Butler-Brown, Ryan Rahming, Troy Rahming, Jamell Deal, Lynair Rahming, Julian, Godfrey, Clement, Douglas, Alvin and Wendell Edgecombe, Norma Edgcombe-Dean, Charles Mortimer; Other Family and friends: Franklyn Pancho Rahming, Daniel Rahming, Don Knowles, Dennis Knowles, Rudolph Rahming, Hartley Morrison, Theodore Rahming, Sid Rahming, Jewel Ann Bethel, Wendy Cartwright, Margaret Munnings, Andrea Knowles, Thoy Rahming, Rev Erma Mackey, Rev Jacquelyn Armbrister, Stephanie Rahming, Patricia, Lena, Anthony, Marva, Michael and Alexis Jervis, Denise Romer, Esther and Demina Cartwright and Family, Marilyn Moss and Family, Anette Burrows-Bain, Derry Ferguson, Dellarese Mcphee and Rosetta Moss and Family; Numerous Nieces, Nephews, family members and friends: Kim and Jerome Rodriguez, Yvanna Bullard, Nikia Forbes, Mary Forsythe, Nicole Knowles, Makayla Meadows, Deandra Mortimer, Larandell Mortimer, Melissa Greenidge, Adrian Whyms, Lamont Whyms, Kareem Bethell, Rashad Bethell, Stephan Mortimer and Josh Pfautz; Other relatives and friends, including: Clara Cooper and the Cooper Family, Susan Ellie and Family, Nora Hepburn and Family, Naomi Pierre, the L.W. Young Golden Eagle Travel Club and the BTC LRC Team.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44 Nassau Street, on Thursday November 25th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.