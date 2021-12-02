Carmen Amentha Ramcharan, 98, died at her home in Miami Gardens, Florida on November 2, 2021 after a long illness. Carmen was born on the 25th of August 1923, in Nassau, Bahamas to Wilfred and Francella (D’Arguilar) Douglas.

She was preceded in death by her husband Patrick Ramcharan, daughter Glenda Lightbourne, son Orian Cleare, sisters Lenneth Douglas and Vida Wright and brothers George and Wilfred (“Battling”) Douglas Jr.

She will be mourned by her children: Donnie Douglas, Laverne Lockhart, Colyns Hollingsworth, Keturah Forbes, Faye Desir, Patricia Gaudin and Robin Ramcharan; her brother Rev. Lionel Douglas of Freeport Bahamas as well as many grand, great grand, and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She will also be missed by many dedicated friends including her life-long friend of 87 years Mrs. Kathleen Rosado.

Carmen’s life and career was a testament to her ability to make the most out of any situation. She interacted with many well-known figures. She worked for them, took care of them, and in some instances became their friend. It all started from her humble beginning in Nassau Bahamas. Growing up, Carmen wanted to be a doctor unfortunately she left school after 7th grade to care for her nephew.

During WWII she had her first exposure to the medical field working with the RAF and the Red Cross making bandages and splints for the soldiers. She took the Red Cross exam and placed third, receiving the Saint John Ambulance and the Red Cross certificate. She became so proficient in her field that she was sent for further training at the Bahamas General Hospital, (as it was called then), under the apprenticeship of Matron Annie Bain.

In 1944 she switched from nursing to domestic service with her first cooking job for the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. Lady Simpson fell in love with her and always called her “Connie”. She would often join Carmen in the kitchen and loved when she made their favorite, Turtle Pie. Lady Simpson once asked Carmen why she chose cooking and not nursing. Carmen’s response was that cooking was much easier than nursing. From there she continued her career as a cook and housekeeper.

Carmen worked for many notable celebrities and personalities including, Maga Gabor (sister of Zsa Zsa Gabor); Nora and Jack Warner, owner of Warner Studio. She gave their son Johnny his first bible. She also worked for Huntington Hartford from New York, original owner of AP food store chain as well as Faith Partridge, former wife of Charlie Goulden, maker of Goulden Mustard and the Foltz brothers of Miami Beach, former owners of Foltz vending machine. She ended her career as nurse aid and companion to Fae Foltz Blatt.

In her own words: “Those who loved me, assisted me, cared for me . . . I was blessed beyond measure by knowing all of you.”

She has left a legacy of memories that will continue to provide a source strength and guidance.

Cremation was held at Valles Funeral Home and Crematory, 12830 N.W 42nd Ave, Opa-Locka, Florida and Carmen was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery Central in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

I AM WORTHY OF THE PURPOSE THAT GOD HAS CALLED ME TO. IN GOD’S LOVING CARE.