DEATH NOTICE

Carmen Patricia Capron aged 79 years, of Kenilworth Avenue, South Beach, died at her residence on Friday 4th August, 2023.

She is survived by her Daughter: Monique Capron; Stepdaughters: Rubyann, Tracy, Carla, and Kathrin; Sons: Kevin & Ian Capron; Stepson: Marlon; Grandchildren: Sariell, Aysia, Maliya, London, Tyler, Tylan, Ari, Inga, Indianna, Indira, and Ian II; Numerous Great grandchildren; Sister: Kathleen Smith; Brother: Godfrey Scavella; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.