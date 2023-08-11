Obituaries

Carmen Patricia Capron

DEATH NOTICE

Carmen Patricia Capron aged 79 years, of Kenilworth Avenue, South Beach, died at her residence on Friday 4th August, 2023.

She is survived by her Daughter: Monique Capron; Stepdaughters: Rubyann, Tracy, Carla, and Kathrin; Sons: Kevin & Ian Capron; Stepson: Marlon; Grandchildren: Sariell, Aysia, Maliya, London, Tyler, Tylan, Ari, Inga, Indianna, Indira, and Ian II; Numerous Great grandchildren; Sister: Kathleen Smith; Brother: Godfrey Scavella; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

