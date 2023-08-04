Obituaries

Carmetta Canter Hendricks

0

DEATH NOTICE

Carmetta Canter Hendricks age 62 years of Prince Charles Drive died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday July 30th, 2023.

She is survived by her one daughter: Gertrude Leslie; four sons: William Canter, Leroy Leslie, Julius and Richard Beavans; two stepdaughters; two adopted daughters; seven sisters; two brothers; one special friend and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

