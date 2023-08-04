Obituaries
Carmetta Canter Hendricks
DEATH NOTICE
Carmetta Canter Hendricks age 62 years of Prince Charles Drive died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday July 30th, 2023.
She is survived by her one daughter: Gertrude Leslie; four sons: William Canter, Leroy Leslie, Julius and Richard Beavans; two stepdaughters; two adopted daughters; seven sisters; two brothers; one special friend and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.