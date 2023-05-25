Obituaries
Carmetta Hinsey Spence
Carmetta Hinsey Spence, aged 90 of Mount Vernon Drive and formerly of Love Hill, Andros, died at her residence on Saturday, 20th May, 2023.
She is survived by her Sons: Darin and Michael Swain; Daughters: Remelda Moxey, Shannel Reese, Shervonne Collie, and Sherell Gordon; Sisters: Zorabell and Michelle Pinder; Brothers: Orthnell, Otis, Matthew and Oral Hinsey; Aunt: Marguerite Hanna-Lewis; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.