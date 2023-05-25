Carmetta Hinsey Spence, aged 90 of Mount Vernon Drive and formerly of Love Hill, Andros, died at her residence on Saturday, 20th May, 2023.

She is survived by her Sons: Darin and Michael Swain; Daughters: Remelda Moxey, Shannel Reese, Shervonne Collie, and Sherell Gordon; Sisters: Zorabell and Michelle Pinder; Brothers: Orthnell, Otis, Matthew and Oral Hinsey; Aunt: Marguerite Hanna-Lewis; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.