Obituaries

Carmetta Hinsey Spence

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email May 25, 2023
0 122 Less than a minute

Carmetta Hinsey Spence, aged 90 of Mount Vernon Drive and formerly of Love Hill, Andros, died at her residence on Saturday, 20th May, 2023.

She is survived by her Sons: Darin and Michael Swain; Daughters: Remelda Moxey, Shannel Reese, Shervonne Collie, and Sherell Gordon; Sisters: Zorabell and Michelle Pinder; Brothers: Orthnell, Otis, Matthew and Oral Hinsey; Aunt: Marguerite Hanna-Lewis; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email May 25, 2023
0 122 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Bernard Leopold ‘Snucky’ Miller Jr.

May 25, 2023

Theresa Rolle-Butler

May 25, 2023

Shenique Christine Clarke

May 25, 2023

Willard Newton Hamilton Sr.

May 25, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button