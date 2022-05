Carnetta Seymour, aged 87, of Eden Street, Boyd Subdivision and formerly of Arthur’s Town, Cat Island, died at her residence on Monday, May 2nd, 2022.

She is survived by her Husband: Warren L. Seymour; Daughters: Maria Seymour, Pamela Moultrie, Marcia Miles, Antoinette Seymour, and Josephine Justilien; Sons: Al and Warren Calvin Seymour; 9 Grandchildren: Andrea Moultrie, Nicole, and Dylan Miles, Najah and Spenser Plakaris, Ayoka and Jahzara Seymour, Salarah and Sakaria Seymour; Sister: Daisy Armbrister; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.