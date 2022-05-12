HomeNews

Carnival Cruise Line breaks ground on new port

Carnival Cruise Line broke ground on its $200 million cruise port in Grand Bahama today.

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis said the East Grand Bahama project will generate 1,000 permanent jobs and hundreds of construction jobs and will play a critical role in engineering Grand Bahama’s economic growth.

“The Grand Bahama economy is on its way up,” said Davis at the groundbreaking ceremony.

“…The magic is returning to the magic city.”

Construction was expected to begin today.

President and CEO of Carnival Corporation Arnold Donald said the investment is an indication of Carnival’s confidence in what is ahead for the company and the people of Grand Bahama.

In September 2019, Carnival signed a heads of agreement (HOA) with the government for the development of a new port on Grand Bahama.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed progress on the project. The Minnis administration left office without approving environmental permits needed to move it forward.

Those permits were approved shortly after the Davis administration came to office last September.

The port is expected to cover 329 acres and be able to facilitate the largest Carnival vessel, the Mardi Gras, which is an XL class ship – 345 meters with a 6,600 passenger count.

Donald said Carnival also recently signed an agreement to build two new dry docks at Grand Bahama Shipyard.

He said the docks will be operational in 2024.

“These will be among the largest floating dry docks ever built and will help ensure a brighter future for Grand Bahama, creating great jobs for Bahamians,” Donald said.

