Carnival decision today

The Ministry of Health will determine whether to allow the Christmas carnival to operate after its first application was rejected, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville said yesterday.

That decision is expected today, he said.

“There was a temporary meeting held sometime last week and at that meeting, the carnival was instructed to submit another application with protocols,” Darville told reporters outside of Cabinet.

“That application was received by the ministry yesterday, and that was forwarded to the EOC (Emergency Operation Centre). We understand that there will be an EOC meeting on Wednesday.

“I do not want to preempt anything but that’s where we are now. And so the EOC will be sitting on Wednesday and a determination will be made.”

Darville said the EOC is tasked with identifying which events have the potential to be superspreaders.

He said it does so objectively.

“If we think it has the potential of becoming a super-spreader event, it is for us to ensure that the person who is responsible for the event puts the necessary protocols in place,” Darville said.

“If we are unsatisfied that they can do it, the EOC usually rules against it.”

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said yesterday he has asked his ministry’s legal team “to look at the question of whether permission is needed”.

“We will seek the advice of the Office of the Attorney General before taking any enforcement step,” he said outside Cabinet.

In a statement on Sunday, the carnival operators said they are “cautiously optimistic” that they will be able to open soon.

Daniel McCafferty, the owner of McCafferty’s Enterprises Bahamas Limited, said the new application conforms with current Health Services Rules.

“McCafferty said he was unaware of the COVID-19 requirements by the Ministry of Health when he submitted the first application,” the statement said.

“However, he assured that the amusement park can operate safely.”

The question of whether or not the carnival, which has not operated in The Bahamas since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be allowed to operate this year has sparked recent controversy.

Joseph Alberts, manager and coordinator of Midways by McCafferty Enterprises, previously said that Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis gave permission for the carnival to operate.

The Office of the Prime Minister has denied that.

A letter, which was addressed to Progressive Liberal Party Secretary General Barbara Cartwright and signed by Whitney Kenny on behalf of the financial secretary, advised that approval was granted for the temporary importation of equipment, apparatus, trailers, and supplies for the 2021 Carnival Extravaganza.

The minister of health said he was not aware of an arrangement between the PLP and the carnival operators.