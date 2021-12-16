Carnival denied again

The Davis administration has denied an application by carnival operators for the Christmas carnival to proceed for a second time, Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Clint Watson announced today.

Watson, who read a statement from Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis, said medical experts have concluded that the risk is too great.

“Earlier today, my government made the decision not to allow the carnival to proceed this year, ” the statement said.

“We fully understand this will come as a disappointment to carnival goers, to the vendors, to those who were looking forward to the job they had secured with the carnival and to the carnival organizers themselves.

“Everyone should know this decision was taken with great care and after comprehensive consideration.

“There have been multiple developments in recent days involving Omicron, the new, more transmissible variant of COVID, which made it clear that we could not proceed with carnival safely.”

The statement added: “The panel decided the transmission risks associated with the carnival remains too high, and the protocols presented would not sufficiently mitigate against the spread of COVID, especially given the new variant.”

Additionally, he said officials do not want carnival to threaten the resumption of face-to-face learning in schools across the country.