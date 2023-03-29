Carnival flags eighth ship in two years under Bahamian flag

Carnival Cruise Line has flagged an eighth ship with the Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA).

According to a Carnival statement, the Carnival Venezia was registered with the BMA yesterday during a ceremony in Cadiz, Spain, where the Bahamian flag was raised.

Duffy called the registration of the Venezia a milestone. She also praised the authority’s professionalism and safety standards.

“The BMA is among the most respected administrations in international shipping, and we value their level of cooperation and professionalism, aimed to achieve the highest safety standards,” said Duffy.

The statement said the Venezia is currently in dry dock and will make a 15-day journey on May 29 from Barcelona to New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal, which is to become its home port.

“The ship is set to begin year-round cruising from New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal on June 15, 2023,” the statement said.

“A wide range of sailing options are available, with ten different cruise durations and 22 unique itineraries featuring visits to 25 ports across 14 countries.

“Built in 2019, Carnival Venezia accommodates up to 5,145 guests and 1,393 Carnival crew members.”

Carnival began reflagging ships through the BMA in 2021. The cruise line reflagged two of its ships to The Bahamas’ ship registry last year, bringing the total number of ships to six. The two additional vessels were the Carnival Legend and Carnival Spirit.

In 2021, Carnival Cruise Line also flagged its first vessel to be fueled by liquefied natural gas under the Bahamian flag.