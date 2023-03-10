Carnival just got so much more exciting

Cue scream!

Imagine having the best artists from The Bahamas, Trinidad and Jamaica on one stage. Well, it’s happening.

Soca greats Machel Montano, Kes the Band, Bunji Garlin, Fay-Ann Lyons and Reggae legend Buju Banton will be on the Bahamas Carnival stage this year. Them, combined with a host of local artists that have yet to be named, will make the 2023 carnival season one we won’t forget for a long time to come.

The Bahamas Carnival experience takes place May 18-21 and will feature the Rising Stars Competition for aspiring and established artists. The competition, which is aimed at discovering or rediscovering the next big artist, will provide the winner with an opportunity to produce a song with an international recording artist.

Artists can submit up to three songs that are four minutes or less

The winning artist will also receive $10,000. The second-place finisher will receive $5,000.

The winner will be crowned on May 13 during a live event.

“We are more than elated to bring this exclusive carnival experience back to the people and the shores of The Bahamas,” according to Sebas Bastian, spokesman for Polantra Media.

“From May 19-21, we want you to enter the epic world of Road March Winner Bunji Garlin, along with other icons including Machel Montano, Buju Banton and many other special guests for an extreme soca and dancehall session at Clifford Park. We plan for this show to take the audience on a far-out flight around the Caribbean and back.”

With just two months to go, the organization official launched the carnival season during a special press conference yesterday.

Representatives for the Carnival Band Owners Association said the Road March will be one to remember. The route will once take revelers along the picturesque West Bay Street. Imagine the Instagram-able moments waiting to be curated.

As noted in last week’s piece, carnival bands have already began launching their costumes. So far, we’ve seen at least three bands debut beautifully featured and jeweled options.

For our out-of-town guests, a Bahamasair representative said the airline will be offering special rates for the carnival weekend.