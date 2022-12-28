Carnival moving to next phase of cruise port project

With its coral relocation and replanting project completed at the new cruise port, Carnival Cruise Line officials are moving on to the next stage of construction at the Sharp Rock, East Grand Bahama site.

A cutter suction dredger arrived on island last week to begin the extensive dredging required to accommodate the cruise line’s largest vessels, Grand Bahama News learned.

“Work on Carnival’s Grand Bahama cruise port continues to advance, and a technologically advanced cutter suction dredge vessel is presently clearing customs in Freeport Harbour,” said Carnival’s Senior Director of Public and Executive Communications Kelly Penton Chacon.

“We expect the vessel to start working at the site very soon, and barring any weather delays, the work is expected to be completed by April 2023.”

According to dredging.org a cutter suction dredger is used wherever the seabed is hard rock. It is used for larger dredging projects such as navigation channels and port developments.

Carnival Cruise Line broke ground on the $200 million project in May.

The 369-acre project will include a pier capable of welcoming two of the cruise line’s largest vessels, areas designated as nature reserve, an interior pool, Bahamian-operated retail venues, a straw market, and other amenities for guests to enjoy.

“We are pleased with the progress of the cruise port,” Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey said.

Coming out of a meeting with Carnival representatives last week, Moxey added, “The work is moving steadily and is on target. Carnival is being meticulous and remains committed to completing the project.”

Speaking of the arrival of the advanced dredging machine, she said, “They are waiting for its clearance and as quickly as it can be moved to the port site, dredging will begin. As said, that part of the work should be finished by April next year and thereafter we should see construction, buildings going up.

“And so, we are excited that Carnival is working towards meeting its November 2024 completion date for the port.”

She added, “This development signals opportunities for creatives, vendors, small and medium sized businesses and represents our commitment to collaboration with local and international partners for the betterment and benefit of our island.”

Currently, Carnival Corporation manages Princess Cay near Eleuthera and Half Moon Cay in Little San Salvador.